Father - Son Filmmaking Duo Unites Across Coasts for Black History Month PSA, 'Kemet: One Nation, Many Journeys'

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning creator, Joe Young and his son, producer/editor Kyle Young, have teamed up across coasts to release a powerful Black History Month edition of the acclaimed public service announcement “Kemet: One Nation, Many Journeys.”Joe, based in Hartford, Connecticut, collaborated closely with Kyle, who works from Los Angeles, to bring the story of unity, heritage, and shared journeys to life through the lens of Kemet the Time Traveler , the educational character Joe created to inspire young audiences.The PSA blends live-action cinematography at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island with high-impact animation to honor the generations of people—immigrants, descendants, and cultural communities—who shaped America.A Special Father–Son CollaborationJoe Young served as executive producer, director, and writer, while his son Kyle contributed as producer, and assistant director, and lead editor, building the film’s emotional rhythm, pacing, and modern visual style.“Working with my son Kyle across two different cities felt like the perfect reflection of the message of this PSA,” said Joe Young. “Kemet is about connection, history, and unity. Collaborating with Kyle brought all of that full circle.”Kyle, whose editorial work shaped the final narrative structure, emphasized how meaningful the project was from both a professional and personal lens.“Being part of this PSA with my dad meant the world to me,” said Kyle Young. “Even though we were working from opposite sides of the country, the mission brought us together. We wanted to create something that inspires people to see our shared humanity, and I’m grateful we got to build that together.”The PSA has been picked up by multiple broadcast affiliates nationwide and continues to expand its reach throughout February as part of a national Black History Month visibility campaign.WATCH THE FULL PSA:YouTube.com/@KemetComicABOUT JOE YOUNGJoe Young is a Hartford-based filmmaker, author, and creator of the nationally recognized character Kemet the Time Traveler. He has a Master’s Degree in Leadership from Goodwin University. Through comics, TV specials, PSAs, and educational programming, Joe integrates cultural storytelling with youth engagement and community empowerment.ABOUT KYLE YOUNGBased in Los Angeles, Kyle Young is a producer and editor whose work spans PSA films, documentaries, digital media, and creative content. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in directing in TV/Film from Columbia College Hollywood. He is a key part of the growing Kemet media division, shaping its modern visuals and editorial voice.MEDIA CONTACTCAN DO, Inc.Email: joe@candoinc.orgPhone: (860) 995 -0344Website: www.kemetcomic.com

