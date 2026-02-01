February Brings an Expanded Trunk Show Schedule for Mother-of-the-Bride, Evening, and Prom Shoppers in South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February marks one of the most anticipated months of the year for formalwear shoppers in the South Jersey and Philadelphia region, as an expanded lineup of designer trunk shows arrives just in time for spring weddings, prom season, and milestone celebrations. With a full calendar of exclusive events, Jan’s Boutique continues to offer an appointment-based shopping experience designed around personalization, expert guidance, and access to limited-edition collections.Throughout February, guests can explore curated trunk shows featuring elevated eveningwear, mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom gowns, and standout prom designs. These events provide access to extended collections, special-order options, and couture-level detailing not typically available in-store. Many trunk shows also offer opportunities for customization, allowing clients to refine fit, fabric, and design details to suit their individual style and event needs.February Trunk Show HighlightsThe month begins with a Mother-of-the-Bride and Evening trunk show featuring refined silhouettes and luxurious fabrics, including an in-store opportunity to meet the designer for personalized design consultations. This event is ideal for women seeking timeless elegance for upcoming weddings and formal celebrations.Early February also welcomes a highly anticipated prom-focused trunk show showcasing dramatic gowns, intricate beadwork, and couture-inspired details designed for students looking to make a statement on prom night. With limited quantities and exclusive styles, early appointments are strongly encouraged.Mid-February continues with another Mother-of-the-Bride and Evening showcase known for exquisite lacework, feminine construction, and made-to-order sizing options. These gowns are especially popular among shoppers looking for classic beauty with thoughtful customization.Later in the month, two luxury eveningwear trunk shows run concurrently, offering bold silhouettes, refined tailoring, and size-inclusive designs crafted with exceptional attention to detail. These collections cater to women attending black-tie weddings, galas, and formal events who want a polished, confident look.Each trunk show is hosted within an appointment-only environment, allowing stylists to provide focused, one-on-one service in a relaxed and elegant setting. Appointments ensure access to extended selections, fitting expertise, and guidance through the boutique’s extensive inventory of over 15,000 dresses in sizes 000–26.Located in Cherry Hill, NJ, Jan’s Boutique has been an East Coast destination for formalwear shopping for more than 50 years, welcoming clients who travel from across the region—and beyond—for its unmatched selection, expert alterations, and inclusive approach. February’s trunk show schedule reflects the boutique’s ongoing commitment to offering both variety and exclusivity for every stage of life and celebration.Appointments are required for all trunk shows, and availability is limited.

