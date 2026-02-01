Discovering Twins by Stella ter Hart announced by OnlineBookClub's CEO Scott Hughes as the February Book of the Month

Discovering Twins by Stella Claire ter Hart

CT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovering Twins, a historical fiction book by Stella Claire ter Hart, has been officially selected as Book of the Month for February 2026 by OnlineBookClub .org. The selection highlights the book’s deep emotional impact and its tribute to the victims of the Holocaust.Praised for its deeply profound message, emotional depth, and deep genealogy diving, Discovering Twins explores the heart-wrenching tragedies suffered by the Dutch Jews during the Holocaust. Based on true stories, it delves into the unimaginable, brutal horrors of war and genocide. Since its release, the book has garnered attention from readers and critics alike, earning notable reviews from OnlineBookClub and achievements like the BookView Review Gold Award and the Literary Titan Good Book Award.“Deeply profound and achingly beautiful, the book aptly explores innate yearning for one’s roots while delving into the horrors of war and genocide, familial bonds, love, loss, and grief,” ~ BookView Reviews.The Online Book Club Book of the Month distinction places Discovering Twins among a curated selection of standout works chosen for their excellence, relevance, and reader appeal. As part of the recognition, the book will be featured across platforms, social media, etc.About the BookTitle: Discovering Twins: No secret is safe foreverAuthor: Stella Claire ter HartGenre: Historical FictionPublication Date: February 1st, 2026Formats Available: Paperback & eBookISBN: 978-1777510817About the AuthorStella Claire ter Hart is a Canadian composer, educator, adjudicator, and, now that she has semi-retired, an occasional author. She is directly descended from the Italian composer Tomaso Vitali and has many other musical family members and ancestors. Stella is the only individual in Canada to have been awarded all four available diplomas from the Toronto Conservatory of Music: piano pedagogy, piano performance, composition, and theory.She is a widely sought-after adjudicator and has brought her fun and unique interactive adjudicating skills to numerous music festivals in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.She is the Artistic Director of the Frontenac Women’s Chorus, Kingston’s first and longest-running community women’s choir, as well as the Artistic Director for the award-winning SATB adult mixed choir, Melodia. Learn more at www.stellaterhart.com About OnlineBookClub.org OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a free site for readers.Learn More:

