Discovering Twins by Stella ter Hart announced by OnlineBookClub's CEO Scott Hughes as the February Book of the Month
Praised for its deeply profound message, emotional depth, and deep genealogy diving, Discovering Twins explores the heart-wrenching tragedies suffered by the Dutch Jews during the Holocaust. Based on true stories, it delves into the unimaginable, brutal horrors of war and genocide. Since its release, the book has garnered attention from readers and critics alike, earning notable reviews from OnlineBookClub and achievements like the BookView Review Gold Award and the Literary Titan Good Book Award.
“Deeply profound and achingly beautiful, the book aptly explores innate yearning for one’s roots while delving into the horrors of war and genocide, familial bonds, love, loss, and grief,” ~ BookView Reviews.
The Online Book Club Book of the Month distinction places Discovering Twins among a curated selection of standout works chosen for their excellence, relevance, and reader appeal. As part of the recognition, the book will be featured across platforms, social media, etc.
About the Book
Title: Discovering Twins: No secret is safe forever
Author: Stella Claire ter Hart
Genre: Historical Fiction
Publication Date: February 1st, 2026
Formats Available: Paperback & eBook
ISBN: 978-1777510817
About the Author
Stella Claire ter Hart is a Canadian composer, educator, adjudicator, and, now that she has semi-retired, an occasional author. She is directly descended from the Italian composer Tomaso Vitali and has many other musical family members and ancestors. Stella is the only individual in Canada to have been awarded all four available diplomas from the Toronto Conservatory of Music: piano pedagogy, piano performance, composition, and theory.
She is a widely sought-after adjudicator and has brought her fun and unique interactive adjudicating skills to numerous music festivals in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.
She is the Artistic Director of the Frontenac Women’s Chorus, Kingston’s first and longest-running community women’s choir, as well as the Artistic Director for the award-winning SATB adult mixed choir, Melodia. Learn more at www.stellaterhart.com.
About OnlineBookClub.org
OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a free site for readers.
Learn More:
https://forums.onlinebookclub.org/amazon.php?asin=B094F8WYDT
Scott Hughes
OnlineBookClub.org
+1 860-327-5260
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.