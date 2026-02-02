Chief Mom Motivator® Tameka Mitchell Appointed President of Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter

Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter (PSI-GA) proudly announces the appointment of Tameka Mitchell, MBA, as President of the Board of Directors.

GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postpartum Support International – Georgia Chapter ( PSI-GA ) proudly announces the appointment of Tameka Mitchell , MBA, nationally known as Chief Mom Motivator, as its new President of the Board of Directors.PSI-GA’s mission is to increase awareness, education, prevention, and treatment of perinatal mental health issues affecting individuals, their families, and support systems across all areas of Georgia. Under Mitchell’s leadership, the organization will continue advancing equitable access to maternal mental health resources while strengthening statewide partnerships and community engagement.Mitchell assumes the presidency during the continued era of “Together We Thrive,” a leadership mantra originated by Immediate Past President Shontel Cargill, MS, LMFT, honoring a collaborative and people-centered approach to governance, advocacy, and impact.“As President, my vision is rooted in intentional leadership, collective accountability, and community-driven solutions,” said Mitchell. “Together, we will strengthen awareness, elevate education, and expand access so that no family navigates perinatal mental health challenges alone.”A respected maternal health advocate, Mitchell recently became a Certified Community-Based Doula through Cohort VI of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia, further deepening her commitment to culturally responsive care and family-centered support.Beyond PSI-GA, Mitchell is the founder of Maternity Motivationand a nationally recognized author, speaker, and literacy advocate. Her work extends to youth empowerment through initiatives like the 2nd Annual Mini Motivator Books Youth Conference , scheduled for February 22, 2026. The upcoming conference features a phenomenal lineup, including keynote speaker Zoe Oli, Founder and CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, offering inspiration, confidence, and leadership development for young people.PSI-GA looks forward to continued growth, expanded partnerships, and deeper community impact under Mitchell’s presidency.To follow Tameka Mitchell’s community impact journey:📍 LinkedIn: Tameka Mitchell, MBA📍 Instagram: @thetamekamitchell | @chief_mom_motivatorFor more information about PSI-GA and its mission, visit psiga.org.

