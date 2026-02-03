SKLAR KIRSH ADDS JOSEPH O’HARA AS OF COUNSEL IN ITS CORPORATE PRACTICE

Joe O'Hara

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Joe O’Hara has joined the firm as Of Counsel in its Corporate Department. Joe brings extensive experience advising private companies, including startups and emerging companies, investors and talent across a broad range of complex transactional and strategic matters.Joe’s practice focuses on private equity and venture capital transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, licensing arrangements and general corporate matters at all stages of a client’s life cycle. He also represents talent and entertainment clients in commercial transactions, offering a practical, business-driven approach informed by his unique background as both outside counsel and in-house legal executive.Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Joe served as the President and General Counsel of a multi-family office serving professional athlete and entertainment clients. In that role, he managed legal affairs for the firm and its clients and oversaw legal strategy and operations across multiple investment platforms and special purpose vehicles. His combined legal and investment management experience enables him to bring a commercially focused perspective to structuring transactions, managing risk and executing deals efficiently.“Joe’s background is a tremendous asset to our clients and to the firm,” said Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar. “His experience as an in-house general counsel, investor and law firm attorney allows him to understand our clients’ objectives from every angle, particularly in fast-moving and high-stakes transactions.”Joe began his legal career at Milbank LLP in New York and Los Angeles, where he practiced in the Corporate Finance and Financial Restructuring groups, representing clients in secured credit facilities, structured finance transactions and Chapter 11 restructurings. He later practiced in the corporate departments of Alschuler Grossman Stein & Kahan LLP; Dreier Stein Kahan Browne Woods George LLP; and Eisner Kahan Gorry Chapman Ross & Jaffe. After more than a decade in law firm practice, Joe founded O’Hara General Counsel, advising startups, investors and individual talent on transactional and strategic matters.Before law school, Joe served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, completing two Middle East deployments as an infantry officer.Joe earned his B.S., with University Honors, from Carnegie Mellon University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif and served on Law Review. He is admitted to practice in California and New York (inactive) and serves as a Director of The Skatepark Project (f/k/a The Tony Hawk Foundation).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.