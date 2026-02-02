Korechi Unveils Raek’r™ — A Rugged, All‑Wheel‑Drive Autonomous Bunker Raking Robot To Transform Sand Bunker Management

The Raek'r Bunker Raking Robot The Raek'r Bunker Raking Robot in Orlando Korechi Innovations Inc

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korechi Innovations Inc., a leader in field robotics for the golf and agriculture industries, proudly announces the launch of the Raek’r™, an advanced autonomous bunker raking robot engineered to redefine sand bunker raking , sand trap raking, and overall sand bunker management for modern golf courses. The Raek’r made its official debut at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, where it received tremendous interest and overwhelmingly positive reception from superintendents, course operators, and industry professionals.Designed and manufactured in Canada, the Raek’r brings Korechi’s proven robotics expertise—established through the widely adopted Pik’r range‑picking robot—to one of the most labor‑intensive areas of golf course maintenance: bunker care. With its rugged design, three‑wheel‑drive traction, all stainless‑steel construction, and long‑life electric powertrain, the Raek’r delivers consistent, efficient, and sustainable bunker grooming across all sand conditions.A New Standard for Autonomous Sand Bunker RakingThe Raek’r™ is purpose-built to automate daily sand bunker raking and sand trap raking with unmatched reliability. Its three‑wheel‑drive system provides exceptional stability on soft, uneven, or sloped sand surfaces, while its lightweight 700 lb (318 kg) base unit ensures easy transport and maneuverability. The robot is compatible with multiple raking attachments, enabling golf courses to continue using their existing equipment investments.Powered by a 16.3 kWh 48V LiFePO4 battery, the Raek’r delivers up to 20 hours of continuous runtime on a single charge and recharges in approximately eight hours using a standard wall outlet. With no perimeter wires or special infrastructure required, the Raek’r deploys quickly and integrates seamlessly into existing maintenance workflows.“Golf courses are under increasing pressure to maintain high‑quality playing conditions while managing labor shortages and rising operational costs, which has begun to impact golf course architecture,” said Sougata Pahari, CEO of Korechi. “The Raek’r™ directly addresses these challenges by automating one of the most repetitive and time‑consuming tasks on the course. Its rugged design, stainless‑steel construction, and advanced autonomy make it a reliable partner for superintendents looking to elevate their sand bunker management strategy.”Strong Industry Reception at the 2026 PGA ShowThe Raek’r’s unveiling at the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, FL marked a major milestone for Korechi. Attendees praised the robot’s engineering quality, ease of deployment, and ability to reduce labor pressure during peak maintenance periods. Many superintendents highlighted the Raek’r’s potential to improve bunker consistency while freeing staff for higher‑value tasks.Following its successful debut, the Raek’r will next be showcased at the 2026 GCSAA Conference & Trade Show, also in Orlando, Florida. Korechi expects continued strong interest from golf course operators seeking innovative, sustainable solutions for bunker maintenance.Built on Proven Robotics ExpertiseThe Raek’r™ inherits the same engineering DNA as Korechi’s flagship Pik’rrange picking robot, which has logged:Over 40 million golf balls collectedMore than 45,000 operational hours161,000+ miles (260,000+ km) driven100+ robots deployed globallyThis proven track record gives superintendents confidence that the Raek’r is built for real‑world reliability, safety, and long‑term performance.Sustainable, Cost‑Effective, and SafeWith zero on‑site fuel use and significant monthly CO₂ reductions, the Raek’r supports golf courses in meeting sustainability goals. Each unit can save up to 112 gallons (423 L) of fuel and prevent up to 2,191 lb (994 kg) of CO₂ emissions per month, making it one of the most environmentally friendly bunker maintenance solutions available.Advanced safety systems and fail‑safe behaviors enable scheduled, unattended operation, while mobile app control provides remote monitoring, command, and scheduling capabilities.The Raek’r is backed by a 2‑year manufacturer’s warranty, a 5‑year LiFePO4 battery warranty, and comprehensive dealer support for installation, training, and servicing.AvailabilityGolf courses and dealers can learn more about the Raek’r™ at: https://korechi.golf/raekr For inquiries, demonstrations, or dealership opportunities, contact the Korechi sales team at:golf@korechi.com+1 888‑226‑0688About Korechi Innovations Inc.Korechi Innovations Inc. is a Canadian robotics company specializing in autonomous solutions for golf and agriculture. With a focus on rugged engineering, safety, and sustainability, Korechi develops field‑ready robots that reduce labor pressure, improve operational efficiency, and elevate performance standards across industries.

