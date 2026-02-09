Liz Fahey Wins 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD for Best Chapter Book

2026 Independent Press Award Winner A peek inside "Flood in the Desert" "The NOLO: Flood in the Desert" by Liz Fahey Author Liz Fahey 2026 Independent Press Award Winner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The NOLO: Flood in the Desert,” the second book in Liz Fahey’s award-winning NOLO children’s series, has been named a 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD WINNER in Chapter Books, honoring its hand-drawn illustrations, big adventure, and unforgettable characters.Set against the backdrop of Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ National parks, “Flood in the Desert” follows Izzy — a mythical, 87-foot-tall Jungle NOLO — as she races to help two trapped children and her best friend, Adam. What begins as a rescue mission becomes a story of courage, friendship, and finding your strength in unfamiliar places.For children ages 5–10, The NOLO books are fantasy chapter books that will resonate with fans of “The Last Kids on Earth” and “The Wild Robot.” The first book, “Danger in the Hills,” won the NIEA Award for Chapter Books and was a Distinguished Favorite at the NYC Big Book Awards!“This NOLO story is a tribute, not only to my father and his incomparable imagination, but also to the deserts and canyons of Utah, where so many of my favorite memories were made,” said author Liz Fahey. “It’s a magical real-world setting for a fantastical adventure. Winning this award is a great honor, especially knowing how many wonderful books were also in consideration.”The Independent Press Awards recognize outstanding independent books from authors and publishers around the world, celebrating excellence across children’s literature, fiction, nonfiction, and more. The 2026 awards drew entries from authors and publishers across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.Publishing houses represented included Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press.“The 2026 Independent Press Award recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector,” said Gabrielle Olczak, Independent Press Award President and Award Sponsor. “Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that continues to set new benchmarks for excellence.”For more information about the Independent Press Awards, visit independentpressaward.com.To see the full list of 2026 winners, visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-winners ___ABOUT AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR LIZ FAHEYLiz Fahey’s love of storytelling began with her father — a beloved family storyteller known as “Uncle Jerry” — whose imaginative tales pulled everyone in, especially kids. He believed NOLO stories were something you experienced together: every child had a role, whether it was providing sound effects, jumping in as a character, or helping shape the adventure. Today, Liz continues that legacy, crafting narratives that invite readers of all ages to join in the adventure. Liz is the author of the NOLO series, along with Pepper & Salt series, which follows a young elephant who sees emotions as colors.Learn more at https://www.liz-fahey.com/ or find her on Instagram and Tiktok @fahey_author.___ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.

