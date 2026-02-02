Eden Gordon Media & WMAL's All-American Book Club Honor Influential Women in Media Ahead of Women's History Month. Ashley Elaine is an actress and producer, and the Founder & CEO of AE Productions, Inc., a film and television production company dedicated to creating faith- and family-driven. Dani Pettrey is a bestselling author and frequent guest on talk radio. Pettrey infuses her writings with her patriotic roots as a veteran spouse and part of a sixth-generation military family.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," will celebrate women of faith in the media space ahead of Women's History Month. In a confusing culture often distracted by labels, these strong and bold women embrace their God-given femininity while powerfully working to bring more of God's light, truth, and love into the world.Some of the women we will feature this month include Dr. Işik Abla, Ashley Elaine , Dr. Pamela Pyle, Kaitlyn Haubrich, Ericka Andersen, Virginia Prodan , Hannah Pierrou, Dani Pettrey , Jenny Nohelty, and our founder and CEO, Eden Gordon Hill.Dr. Işık Abla is a well-known international speaker whose programs are broadcast in multiple languages across six continents, impacting over 700 million people in more than 200 countries, tribes, and people groups. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Dr. Abla was raised in a devout Muslim home. She fled Turkey in the late 1990s to escape a childhood marked by oppression and abuse. After she arrived in America, Abla had an encounter with Jesus that changed her life. As a Muslim-background believer, she carries a rare and sacred calling. She speaks the language, knows the culture, and ministers as one who has been redeemed, anointed, and sent.Through her new book, Heavenly Whispers, Dr. Abla wants to reach those who, like her, need a real-life encounter with Jesus. “My prayer is that every page will feel like the Spirit meeting you where no sermon or crowd ever could. That each whisper will restore what was broken and ignite flame where only ashes remained."Ashley Elaine is an actress and producer, and the Founder & CEO of AE Productions, Inc., a film and television production company dedicated to creating faith- and family-driven, values-based entertainment. Her award-winning feature film “Where the Wind Blows” earned three Content Awards in 2025. The film is also a three-time ICVM Crown Awards 2026 nominee, including Best Non-Theatrical Film, Best Actress, and Best Soundtrack. Ashley’s work bridges faith, culture, and storytelling, bringing hope-filled narratives to audiences worldwide.Dr. Pamela Pyle is a board-certified internal medicine physician, best-selling author, speaker, thought leader, and a passionate advocate for those facing end-of-life care. In 2009, a medical mission trip to Rwanda changed her life and shifted her focus. Since then, she has studied what it means to experience a “good death,” and has devoted her life to easing suffering and bringing joy to those facing end-of-life medical conditions.Dr. Pyle was a participant in the recent “Persecuted and Prevailing” panel discussion at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. Her unique field of study gives her perspective on the suffering and persecution Christians face around the world. “One of the treasures of my life has been the privilege to enter the lives of those suffering through unexpected diagnoses, disease, physical pain, and emotional distress. I do not take for granted this calling to serve and the blessing of knowing God’s will in my life.”Kaitlyn Haubrich works closely with senior executives at Great American Media on high-priority initiatives and is also responsible for identifying and leading strategic corporate opportunities that align with the company’s objectives. She joined Great American Media in June 2021 as vice president of business strategy and Innovation and oversaw the launch of the Great American Media’s flagship brands, Great American Family (formerly Great American Country) and Great American Living (formerly RIDE TV).Ericka Andersen is a the author of three books, including the January 2026 release, Freely Sober: Rethinking Alcohol Through the Lens of Faith, which includes practical tools and a faith-based guide to rethinking about how alcohol impacts our lives.Andersen is a columnist who has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post & more. She is a regular contributor to Christianity Today and columnist for WORLD Magazine opinions. She lives in Indianapolis, Indiana with her husband and two children.Virginia Prodan is an international human rights attorney, a leading voice against Christian persecution, an inspiring fighter against communism and tyranny, and a survivor of it. She displayed courage and bravery as a young Christian attorney, defending Christians and churches under cruel persecution in Communist Romania—her beloved homeland from which she has been exiled as a political refugee since 1988. Prodan has spent her career fighting for justice, freedom, and religious rights in America as an allied attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom. She feels it is her divine calling to continually defend fellow followers of Jesus against unjust persecution. Prodan tells her powerful story in her bestselling memoir, Saving My Assassin.In a recent article, Prodan voiced her concern about the growing hostility we are seeing here in America—like what we saw displayed in mid-January in Minnesota. “Christian persecution is already here in America. Our nation is becoming a dangerous place for faithful believers to live. We must stand up now for the persecuted—not only as individuals but as a united front for our brothers and sisters around the world. Policymakers, churches, and ordinary citizens have a moral responsibility to ensure our nation remains a beacon of hope and freedom for all, especially the vulnerable persecuted for their faith.”Hannah Pierrou is an Amazon bestselling children’s author, founder of Treehouse Storyteller, and host of one of Colorado’s top-ranked family podcasts. Her podcast is currently ranked #3 on Colorado's Top 10 Family Podcasts, and #2 on Colorado’s Top 5 Storytelling Podcasts. A homeschooling mother of three, Pierrou is a frequent speaker at homeschooling and family conferences where she equips families to live upright in a sideways culture through her creative ministry, storytelling, and speaking engagements.As children’s literature and media increasingly reflect ideological agendas that conflict with biblical truth, Hannah uses her platform—particularly her podcast—to expose cultural lies and equip parents with clarity, courage, and conviction. Through honest conversation, biblical teaching, and redemptive storytelling, she offers families a safe, truth-anchored alternative in the public square—standing in contrast to the confusion and harmful narratives increasingly placed before children today.Dani Pettrey is a bestselling author and frequent guest on talk radio. Pettrey infuses her writings with her patriotic roots as a veteran spouse and part of a sixth-generation military family. Service to this nation and love for her country are vital inspirations for her thrilling suspense installments. Pettrey has sold nearly one million copies of her novels, and readers eagerly await each new release.Pettrey recently joined Megan Feveryear on her "This Day" podcast, where they spoke about her newest novel, Two Seconds Too Late, which touches on deeper topics like depression—and hope. Many people struggle with but, as Pettrey says, "there is hope, and it’s found in our Savior." The podcast will air on February 6, and you can watch it here.Jenny Nohelty has worked in the “planned giving” space for more than two decades, serving her donors as they transfer assets in a manner that honors their values and faith. She strives to help people leave a legacy they and their families can be proud of. Nohelty’s work with the Washington Policy Institute ensures that journalists are trained and equipped to report on important issues pertaining to faith, family, and freedom, both in their local communities and across the nation.In December, WPI co-hosted “Persecuted and Prevailing,” an event addressing Christian persecution in the modern world, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. In an interview about the event, Nohelty acknowledged that “there’s a real problem in journalism” and highlighted how the WPI endeavors “to encourage, equip, and empower journalists—and especially student journalists—to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family.”Eden Gordon Hill’s journey is a testament to the unpredictable yet purpose-driven path guided by her faith in God. During her university days, Eden navigated the Halls of Congress. She led communications for elected leadership in the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate; she spearheaded military and veteran-focused media for the Fox News Channel.Hill was a political appointee in the first Trump Administration, serving as Senior Advisor of Communications. Her studies in Strategic Communications at Liberty University have been integral in helping her navigate such a varied and multifaceted career in communications and public relations.After public service on Capitol Hill, she launched her own public relations firm, Eden Gordon Media, LLC. After years of coordinating and crafting communications for elected officials, she ran for elected office to advocate for common sense values.As a veteran spouse, Eden’s life took yet another turn, leading her to host a radio show and podcast dedicated to pro-America books, authors, and talent, with a focus on God, Country, and Family.At the intersection of media and patriotism, she is a Radio Show Host on WMAL in our Nation’s Capital, where her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative.The content she platforms resonates with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Her role involves engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Throughout her career journey, Eden has attributed her steps and successes to God's divine guidance, embracing the unexpected turns with gratitude, grace, and a deep sense of purpose.

