Vimi Fasteners accelerate Asia expansion: India and Taiwan in the crosshair of the italian-based group

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the epicenter of the global automotive and products, high-precision mechanical markets shifts decisively eastward, Vimi Fasteners is strengthening its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Led by Andrea Storchi, the Group’s Chinese outpost is charting an ambitious roadmap that identifies India as the next high-growth frontier and Taiwan as the premier technological showcase.While China remains a fundamental production and logistical pillar, Vimi Fasteners views India as an emerging powerhouse driven by "innovation-led impact." The demand for high-performance components in the subcontinent is witnessing exponential growth, fueled by an unprecedented modernization of the mobility sector.For Vimi, the Indian market represents more than just volume; it is a quest for added value. The company’s expertise in providing fastening solutions for engines and structures under extreme stress aligns perfectly with the evolving technological requirements of industrial hubs like Delhi and Mumbai.The next milestone in Vimi’s regional expansion will be its participation in a major automotive trade event in Taiwan this spring. As the global heart of electronic and mechanical componentry, Taiwan serves as the ideal platform for Vimi to solidify partnerships with global Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs. "Vimi is firmly rooted in Asia, and we are here to play a leading role," says Andrea Storchi. "Being physically present in Shanghai allows us to operate with the speed of an insider, blending Italian engineering excellence with the fast-paced dynamics of the Asian market."Vimi’s international expansion is not merely a matter of market share; it is a strategic asset for R&D. Storchi’s leadership in Shanghai functions as a technological observatory, enabling the company to monitor real-time developments in high-precision mechanics."In today’s competitive landscape, the centers of gravity for technical vanguard have multiplied," Storchi concludes. "Asia now dictates the pace of global innovation alongside the US. A direct presence here is an essential competitive advantage, allowing us to anticipate trends and integrate advanced solutions into our production processes before they become mainstream."

