EUROPEAN BESS MANUFACTURE: FFD POWER to Officially Launch Italy Manufacture in Cremona in May 2026 for C&I BESS

Huzhou FFD Power will localize BMS, EMS, and C&I BESS cabinet production in Europe; initial cabinet platforms: 261 kWh / 125 kW and 418 kWh / 210 kW

Cremona is where we turn European localization into reality—European PCBs and updates for BMS and EMS, and European cabinet manufacturing and integration, excluding cells—starting May 2026.” — AngLi

CREMONA, ITALY, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guangdong FFD POWER TEC CO., LTD (BESS provider specializing in modular, string-based All-in-One cabinet solutions for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility energy storage markets.) announced that its new C&I BESS manufacturing project in Cremona, Italy will officially launch in May 2026, producing FFD POWER-branded commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage systems (BESS) for European customers.

The Cremona project will be advanced through the joint venture Huzhou FFD Power, formed in cooperation with Hangzhou Huasu Technology Co., Ltd. (301157.SZ). Public reporting notes that the joint venture is established to focus on overseas C&I energy storage system R&D, production, and sales, as part of an integrated “technology + product + operations” expansion strategy.

A “localize-the-core” manufacturing plan in Europe

The Cremona hub is designed to bring the most critical parts of a BESS—electronics, control logic, and cabinet integration—closer to European projects, enabling shorter lead times, faster engineering iterations, and stronger lifecycle support.

1) BMS localization: European PCB production + program updates

BMS circuit boards (PCBs) will be manufactured in Europe, with local test processes and version control.

The site will support firmware / protection-logic updates to accelerate deployment and ongoing improvement for European operating conditions.

Huasu positions itself as a “NO.1 BMS listed enterprise” on its official site, and public reporting also describes it as the first A-share professional third-party BMS enterprise in China.

2) EMS localization: European PCB production + software/logic updates

EMS controller and communication PCBs will be manufactured in Europe, enabling faster customization and program updates aligned to local grid requirements and customer operating strategies.

FFD POWER states that its EMS has already been deployed across more than 3,000 BESS projects, forming an operational foundation for European-scale rollout.

3) Cabinet manufacturing & system integration: localized in Europe (excluding battery cells)

The Cremona facility will manufacture and integrate the C&I BESS cabinet locally in Europe, covering enclosure, electrical assembly, wiring, auxiliaries, and factory test workflows—with battery cells as the primary exception.

The goal is repeatable, standardized delivery: factory-verified cabinets that reduce on-site work and accelerate commissioning.



Two standardized FFD POWER-branded cabinet platforms planned for production

418 kWh / 210 kW high-capacity C&I BESS cabinet — Galaxy 418L-AIO-2H

Designed for larger C&I sites and scalable multi-cabinet systems, Galaxy 418L-AIO-2H is described as a turnkey, cabinetized all-in-one BESS integrating battery storage, PCS, BMS, intelligent EMS control, high-voltage box, thermal management, fire safety, and SCADA connectivity.

Key published parameters include:

Rated power/energy: 210 kW / 418 kWh

Battery configuration: 4 liquid-cooled battery packs

AC output options: 690 Vac or 800 Vac (optional), 50/60 Hz

Control protocols: Modbus TCP/IP and IEC 61850

The product page also highlights a “pioneering 800 Vac option” aimed at smoother integration with 800 V PV systems and reduced infrastructure complexity in certain designs.

261 kWh / 125 kW all-in-one C&I BESS cabinet — Galaxy 233/261L-AIO-2H (125/261 configuration)

Optimized for fast deployment and standardized low-voltage integration, Galaxy 233/261L-AIO-2H is presented as a high-integration turnkey cabinet combining battery storage, PCS, BMS, intelligent EMS control, thermal management, fire safety, and SCADA connectivity.

Key published parameters include:

Rated options: 100 kW / 233 kWh and 125 kW / 261 kWh

Battery configuration: 5 liquid-cooled battery packs

LV interface: direct 400 V output (220/400 V output voltage), 50/60 Hz

Operating modes: VSG / PQ / VF modes for flexible control (grid-forming / grid-following and active/reactive regulation positioning)

Communications: Modbus TCP/IP and IEC 61850

For rollout efficiency, the product page states that a single 40-foot HQ container can hold up to 10 units, supporting cost-effective deployment at scale.

Why “EUROPEAN BESS MANUFACTURE” matters

With the official launch scheduled for May 2026, the Cremona facility is intended to deliver three practical advantages to European EPCs, installers, and C&I end users:

Shorter lead times through localized manufacturing and integration

Faster engineering iteration via European PCB production and software/firmware update capability for BMS and EMS

Stronger lifecycle support through local test workflows, standardized factory verification, and service readiness

About FFD POWER

FFD POWER provides commercial and industrial battery energy storage solutions and standardized cabinet-based BESS platforms. On its product materials, the company positions its cabinet systems as pre-engineered, turnkey units integrating core subsystems such as PCS, BMS, EMS, thermal management, fire safety, and SCADA connectivity.

About Hangzhou Huasu Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Huasu Technology (301157.SZ) is a technology company focused on battery safety management. Its official site presents it as a “NO.1 BMS listed enterprise,” and public reporting describes it as the first A-share professional third-party BMS enterprise in China.

