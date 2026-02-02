New Business Education Community Launches with Daily Expert Training, AI-Powered Tools, and Provider Directory

Sell More Academy January 2026 Recap Sell More Resources

Sell More Academy Delivers 19 Expert-Led Masterclasses in First Month, Featuring Industry Leaders from Pest AI, License to Kill, and Other Top Organizations

BOX ELDER, SD, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sell More Academy , a new private business education community, announced the successful completion of its inaugural month, delivering 19 expert-led masterclasses featuring some of the most respected practitioners in sales, marketing, branding, systems, and AI. The launch represents one of the most comprehensive first-month rollouts in the business education space, with daily training sessions, a suite of six proprietary AI-powered tools, and a curated directory of 46 trusted providers.Founded by 20-year sales and marketing veteran Ben McGary , Sell More Academy was created to provide a strategic alternative to the "hustle culture" that leads to burnout and inconsistent results. The academy's first month focused on delivering immediately actionable frameworks across five core pillars of modern business success: AI, Branding, Marketing, Sales, and Systems."We brought in the absolute best practitioners we know. People who are building real businesses," said Ben McGary, Founder of Sell More Academy. "This wasn't about theory. Every single masterclass was designed to give our members a framework they could implement immediately to sell more."World-Class Expert Lineup Across Five Disciplines:- AI & Automation- Branding- Marketing- Sales- SystemsThroughout January, Sell More Academy featured expert guests including:AI & Automation:• Antoni Hoshino, Founder of Pest AI, who led two masterclasses on practical AI implementation and building predictable growth with systems and automationBranding:• Travis Bottoms, on building brands people actually care about through research over creativity• Mat Rogers, on creating brands that market themselves• Marcus Scruggs, Founder of License to Kill, on turning teams into powerful branding assetsMarketing:•Cameron Clayton, renowned content strategist, on building real authority instead of chasing vanity metrics•Eric Bassett, on building predictable growth engines that scaleSales:• Mark Jacob, on follow-up formulas that actually convert• Neftali Mercedes, on transforming from vendor to strategic partnerSystems:• George Mayfield, on building systems that work without constant oversight• Seth Wixtrom, on stopping the cycle of symptom-fixing and building lasting infrastructureIn addition to guest experts, McGary himself led multiple sessions covering the 7 Stages of Market Awareness, the DECODE Framework for symptom selling, content engines, AI prompting, lead generation machines, and diagnostic sales questioning.A Deeper Dive into the MasterclassesIn his masterclass, “How to Sell More: AI That Actually Works”, Antoni Hoshino, founder of the multi-million dollar company Pest AI, broke down the myth of AI as a “magic bullet”. He provided a practical framework for implementing AI in any business, starting with small, manageable “bites” to solve specific problems like lead response time and follow-up consistency. Hoshino emphasized that AI is a tool to augment human teams, not replace them, and that strong internal systems are a prerequisite for successful AI implementation.Founder Ben McGary introduced the proprietary DECODE Framework for “symptom selling”, a diagnostic sales methodology designed to uncover the root cause of a customer’s pain points. The framework moves salespeople away from pitching features and benefits and towards becoming trusted advisors who solve deep-seated business problems. The session provided a step-by-step guide to asking better questions and transforming sales conversations into strategic partnerships.Comprehensive Resource Suite LaunchedBeyond the masterclasses, members received immediate access to the Sell More Resources, a suite of six proprietary AI-powered tools designed to automate complex tasks and provide a competitive edge:• Sell More AI Prompt Generator: Overcomes the “garbage in, garbage out” problem of many AI platforms by providing a library of expert-level prompts for a wide range of sales and marketing tasks.• Sell More Brand Guide Maker: Allows users to create a comprehensive, professional brand guide in minutes, ensuring brand consistency across all channels.• Sell More Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Provides an instant, in-depth analysis of a company’s competitors, allowing for more informed strategic decisions.• Sell More Marketing Audits: Performs a comprehensive audit of a company’s marketing strategy, identifying gaps and opportunities for growth.• Sell More Sales Assistant: An AI-powered assistant for drafting emails, preparing for calls, summarizing notes, and creating follow-up sequences.• Sell More Sales Coach: Provides instant, actionable feedback on sales calls, presentations, and messaging to help users hone their skills.The academy also unveiled the Sell More Directory, a curated list of 46 trusted providers, software solutions, and agencies vetted to help members implement the frameworks taught in the masterclasses.Daily Training Schedule Maintained Throughout Launch Month:Sell More Academy maintained a rigorous Monday-through-Friday training schedule throughout January, with masterclasses organized by daily themes: AI on Mondays, Branding on Tuesdays, Marketing on Wednesdays, Sales on Thursdays, and Systems on Fridays. The only exception was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when the academy paused training in observance of the holiday."The response from our members has been overwhelming," McGary added. "They're not just consuming content—they're implementing these frameworks and seeing real results in their businesses. That's exactly what we set out to accomplish."About Sell More Academy:Sell More Academy is a private business education community and mastermind group for ambitious professionals who want to sell more. The academy provides proven systems, live coaching, expert guests, and an insider community dedicated to helping members achieve predictable, scalable growth. It is not an accredited educational institution.For more information, visit Sell More Academy or read a recap of any (or all) masterclasses on the Sell More Blog

