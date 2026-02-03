CTK Strengthens Its North American Footprint with Expansion and Relocation of Los Angeles Fulfillment Center

CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTK, a global beauty platform company is accelerating its push into the North American market with the expansion and relocation of its Los Angeles (LA) fulfillment center. As an example, CTK has completed a one-stop, end-to-end system, covering local manufacturing, logistics, and distribution, by integrating operations with its OTC-dedicated manufacturing facility, CTK OTC Laboratories (COL). In response, the global beauty industry has noted that CTK’s international business is entering a more stable and mature growth phase.

According to CTK, the newly relocated LA fulfillment center spans approximately 250,369 square feet, representing a 1.9 times expansion compared to the previous facility. This expansion significantly strengthens integration with major US e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail channels, including Amazon FBA, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and Target. As a result, CTK now enables faster order fulfillment and more reliable inventory management, further reinforcing its operational competitiveness in the US market.

CTK’s Los Angeles fulfillment center provides more than inventory storage, providing channel-specific value-added services such as labeling, kitting, and bundling tailored to U.S. distribution requirements. Supported by advanced OMS (Order Management System) and WMS (Warehouse Management System) capabilities, the center also enhances inventory and returns management, allowing brand partners to focus on the U.S. market without the burden of local operations. This level of operational efficiency has become a core competitive advantage, earning strong trust from leading global partners.

Another key pillar supporting CTK’s global business stability is its integration with CTK OTC Laboratories (COL), an OTC-dedicated manufacturing facility. Products manufactured at COL can be immediately transferred to the fulfillment center for inbound processing and shipment, significantly shortening logistics lead times. US-based production also ensures sufficient shelf life, further strengthening distribution efficiency.

For highly regulated OTC products, CTK directly oversees the entire process from manufacturing to packaging and outbound shipment, enabling the company to achieve both rigorous quality control and regulatory compliance simultaneously.

Another notable point is that CTK’s business expansion continues to progress smoothly despite recent changes in the US customs and tariff environment. With the elimination of the de minimis exemption for direct-to-consumer imports under USD 800 and the imposition of tariffs on Korean-made cosmetics, the importance of local manufacturing and bulk import followed by domestic distribution strategies has grown significantly. Against this backdrop, CTK, which already operates localized manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, is increasingly being recognized as a viable alternative for Korean brands entering the US market. In fact, inquiries from brands seeking to address both tariff burdens and lead-time reductions have continued to rise, driving steady growth in fulfillment center utilization.

A CTK representative stated, “In an environment where local production and logistics operations are becoming essential for success in the US market, this expansion linking our OTC manufacturing facility with our fulfillment center marks a critical turning point for the stable expansion of our global business.” The representative added, “We will continue to support K-beauty brands in establishing a foothold in the US market with more rational cost structures and a predictable operating environment.”

Changwook Oh, CEO of CTK USA Inc., said, “The expansion and relocation of the fulfillment center represent a strategic upgrade of our business structure in response to evolving global regulations and distribution environments.” He added, “Building on a value chain that spans OTC manufacturing, K-ODM, and fulfillment, we will continue to strengthen our global partnerships.”

For more details contact CTK Co., Ltd. Corporate Strategy Team:

Hyuh Ahn, Head of Division: harryan@ctkclip.com

Kyuri Kim, Manager: kyurikim@ctkclip.com

Websites:

https://www.ctkcosmetics.com

https://www.ctkotc.com/

Address :

CTK : 234, Hyoryeong-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

CTK OTC LABORATORIES: 1690 N Delilah St, Corona, California 92879, USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.