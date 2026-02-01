Spectacular Finale to Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh with Victories by Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre Retains the World Championship After Defeating Sami Zayn

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), extended his sincere thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, the architect of the Vision, for their generous support that contributed to the successful hosting of WWE SmackDown and WWE Royal Rumble events. He emphasized that the event reflects the Kingdom’s stature and global leadership in hosting the world’s largest sports and entertainment events.This came via a post by HE on the X, accompanied by photos from the event showing the Saudi Arabian flag adorning the ring in sync with the playing of the Saudi Royal Anthem.The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 concluded in Riyadh on Saturday evening, officially launching the Road to WrestleMania 42, in a historic event held for the first time outside North America. The show is one of WWE’s four major premium live events of 2026, drawing a massive crowd and extensive global media coverage.The event featured four headline matches, led by the traditional Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches with 30 Superstars competing in each, in addition to two marquee bouts for the World Championship and a career-threatening stipulation. The night delivered nonstop suspense and further cemented the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for major events.In the Women’s Royal Rumble match, Liv Morgan emerged victorious, officially securing a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Entering at number 14, Morgan delivered a strong performance, eliminating three competitors before sealing the win over former champion Tiffany Stratton and NXT standout Sol Ruca, who formed the final trio in the ring.In a career-threatening clash, GUNTHER reaffirmed his dominance with a decisive victory over AJ Styles, imposing his physical style and ending the match with a chokehold that rendered Styles unconscious. The result officially brought the curtain down on a career spanning ten years since Styles’ first Royal Rumble appearance in 2016. Styles received an emotional standing ovation and farewell chants from the crowd in a poignant moment that resonated throughout the arena.In the Undisputed WWE World Championship match, Drew McIntyre successfully retained his title after a hard-fought battle lasting nearly 16 minutes against Sami Zayn, marked by intense exchanges both inside and outside the ring. McIntyre secured the victory with a decisive double-footed flying kick, closing out one of the night’s most competitive encounters.The Men’s Royal Rumble match was filled with surprises from the opening moments, as Oba Femi entered at number one, followed by Bron Breakker in his first Royal Rumble appearance. Breakker was then ambushed by an unidentified figure dressed entirely in black while making his way to the ring, allowing Femi to eliminate him quickly in a shocking scene.The excitement continued with the entry of several top names, before Randy Orton entered second-to-last in his 15th Royal Rumble appearance, drawing a massive crowd reaction as fans sang along to his iconic entrance theme. The match was completed by the final entry of GUNTHER, who appeared with a visibly injured leg, carrying over the effects of his earlier bout against AJ Styles that same night.In the closing moments, Roman Reigns, who entered at number 26, captured the Men’s Royal Rumble victory for 2026, securing his ticket to the biggest stage in sports entertainment and positioning himself at the forefront of the Road to WrestleMania 42, set to take place this April. The celebration was capped by a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) towers opposite the venue, creating a striking visual finale that underscored the significance and grandeur of the occasion.Thus, Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh concluded as a historic night that combined decisive outcomes, high drama, and major surprises, marking a powerful start to WWE’s 2026 season and the beginning of the global countdown to the most anticipated event in sports entertainment.

