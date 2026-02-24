Croft Edwards, MCC, Releases The Liquid Accordion, a New Guide to Somatic Leadership and Coaching

The Liquid Accordion: A Somatic and Embodiment Primer for Coaching In, With, and Through the Body for Coaches and Leaders

The book offers a clear primer on applying somatic and embodiment principles in leadership and one-on-one coaching.

Liquid Accordion is a practical guide for coaches who want to expand their practice by integrating somatic and embodiment principles to create more sustainable breakthroughs for their clients.” — Croft Edwards, MCC

ALBUQUERQUE , NM, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership expert Croft Edwards, an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Master Certified Coach (MCC), today announced the release of his second book, The Liquid Accordion: A Somatic and Embodiment Primer for Coaching In, With, and Through the Body for Coaches and Leaders.

The new book offers a structured, practice-based introduction to somatic and embodiment work. Written for practitioners seeking to understand how the body shapes every coaching conversation, it explores how these approaches can deepen presence and enhance other coaching methodologies.

Edwards is a Newfield Certified Ontological Coach and founder of Croft + Company, Inc. with advanced training from the Newfield Network, the Institute for Generative Leadership and the Strozzi Institute. Drawing on his experience, The Liquid Accordion: A Somatic and Embodiment Primer for Coaching In, With, and Through the Body for Coaches and Leaders translates core concepts from ontology, biology and somatics into clear distinctions, models and practices tailored for professional coaches and organizational leaders.

“For many practitioners, the missing piece is a reliable way to connect language to sustainable shifts in behavior and presence,” Edwards said. “The Liquid Accordion provides a precise, practice-based framework for coaches and leaders to elevate their work by focusing on things such as posture, breathing, and embodied history. These methods, aligned with the professional standards of our field, help coaches bring powerful, transformational change to their clients.”

Organized into three main sections, the book first grounds coaches in the biological foundations of somatic work. It describes how the human body, which can be understood as a liquid accordion of cells in continual expansion and contraction determines how we navigate the world. The second part introduces key distinctions for working with this domain in a disciplined way, including chakras, basic body shapes, emotions and pivot points, supported by diagrams and applied examples. The final section turns to application, outlining concrete somatic coaching practices which can be practiced and learned.

The Liquid Accordion: A Somatic and Embodiment Primer for Coaching In, With, and Through the Body for Coaches and Leaders is intended as both an entry point for those new to somatics and a practical reference for experienced practitioners seeking to integrate somatic and embodiment work into their coaching and leadership practice. The book is available on Amazon beginning today, Feb. 24, 2026. For additional information visit liquidaccordion.com.

