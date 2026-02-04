Haraka Run and Walk, first running specialty store in Prince George's County, schedules grand opening for February 21

Hyattsville runners, joggers and walkers gather at Haraka Run and Walk for the Wednesday Weekly Walk/ Photo by Sarah Truitt

First running specialty store in one of the nation's wealthiest African American counties schedules grand opening for February 21

I know what it's like to push through barriers—on the track and in life. Haraka is our way of opening doors for the next generation of runners right here in the county where I grew up.” — Carol Holland, NCAA Division II 800-meter champion 1986-87

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haraka Run and Walk, Prince George's County's first running specialty store, will hold its grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 21, at 11 a.m. at 5501 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 106, in Hyattsville.

The public is invited to join owners Carol and Jesse Holland as they officially cut the ribbon on the store that fills a long-standing gap in retail services for the county's estimated 150,000 runners and walkers.

Montgomery County has four running specialty stores. D.C. has five. Fairfax County has ten. Until now, Prince George's County — home to nearly one million residents — had none.

"For too long, our community has been overlooked by the running industry," said co-owner Jesse Holland. "This grand opening is about Prince George's County finally getting what it deserves."

Haraka — meaning "speed" in Swahili — is owned by Carol and Jesse Holland, Bowie residents who are the inaugural recipients of the Running Industry Diversity Coalition's RUN THE BLOCK grant. The $200,000 award helped establish one of only a handful of Black-owned running specialty stores in the nation.

The store offers expert shoe fittings from brands including Brooks, Nike, New Balance, On, Hoka, ASICS, Saucony, and Altra, along with accessories, apparel, and Haraka-branded merchandise.

"Whether you're training for your first 5K or just want to walk more comfortably, we're here to help you take that first step," Carol Holland said. "No judgment, no pressure — just support."

Prince George's County is one of the wealthiest majority-Black counties in the nation, yet it has been overlooked by the running industry despite having an estimated 135,000 to 230,000 African American runners and walkers. The county also faces higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease compared to surrounding areas.

The grand opening comes as Prince George's County continues to produce world-class talent.

Quincy Wilson, a 17-year-old from Bowie who attends Bullis School, made history in 2024 as the youngest male track and field athlete to ever compete for the United States at the Olympics. Wilson ran the leadoff leg for Team USA's gold medal-winning 4x400-meter relay in Paris and holds the under-18 world record in the 400 meters. Wilson will sign autographs at Haraka on March 7.

"Quincy Wilson is proof of what this county produces," Jesse Holland said. "We want Haraka to be a home base for the next generation of champions — and for everyone who just wants to get moving."

The February 21 grand opening falls during Black History Month — a fitting time to launch a store celebrating Black excellence in motion.

African Americans have shaped running history worldwide, from Jesse Owens winning four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics to Wilma Rudolph overcoming childhood polio to win three golds in 1960, to Allyson Felix becoming the most decorated American track and field Olympian in history.

"From Jesse Owens to Allyson Felix to Quincy Wilson, Black athletes have always pushed the boundaries of what's possible," Carol Holland said. "We named our store 'Haraka' — Swahili for speed — to honor that legacy."

About the Owners

Jesse Holland is associate director at George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs, the former weekend host of C-SPAN's Washington Journal, and author of "Black Men Built The Capitol," "Black Panther: Who is The Black Panther?" and other books.

Carol Holland attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School before becoming the first Black female All-American at the U.S. Naval Academy, where she won the NCAA Division II 800-meter championship. A Navy veteran, she is also a licensed professional engineer.

"I know what it's like to push through barriers — on the track and in life," Carol Holland said. "Haraka is our way of opening doors for the next generation of runners."

Grand Opening Weekend Events

The celebration features a pre-grand opening fun run on the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, with Brooks, Altra, ASICS, and others offering shoe demos. Local run clubs will help attendees find groups near where they live. Giveaways, discounts, and surprises throughout the weekend.

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11 a.m.

Location: 5501 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 106, Hyattsville, MD

Hours: Tuesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Details: http://haraka.run

Phone: 301-909-9790

Instagram: @runharaka

A Video Tour of Haraka Run and Walk, the first running retail store in Prince George's County, Maryland, before Grand Opening on Feb. 21

