Gradie The Groundhog’s First Groundhog Day Brings Cozy Winter Magic To Young Readers

Gradie the Groundhog's First Groundhog Day

Bonnie Lemaire introduces a gentle and joyful picture book that celebrates seasonal tradition, imagination, and the comfort of slowing down.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the delightful new picture book Gradie the Groundhog’s First Groundhog Day, author Bonnie Lemaire invites young readers into a warm and whimsical winter world where curiosity, comfort, and tradition come together. Written for children ages three to six, the story follows Gradie the Groundhog as he settles into hibernation and experiences the changing beauty of winter before facing his very first Groundhog Day.

With rhythmic language and soothing imagery, the book sweeps readers through falling autumn leaves, snowy adventures, and cozy underground moments. Gradie’s journey captures the peaceful pace of winter while encouraging children to appreciate rest, imagination, and the joy found in quiet seasons. Each page offers a sense of calm and wonder, making the book an ideal choice for bedtime reading and classroom story time.

As February second approaches, Gradie is suddenly called upon to perform his important groundhog duty. Will he see his shadow or not? The anticipation is gentle rather than stressful, allowing young readers to engage with the tradition in a way that feels reassuring and fun. The story resolves with a comforting ending that emphasizes warmth, belonging, and the simple joy of being exactly where you are meant to be.

The inspiration behind Gradie the Groundhog’s First Groundhog Day comes from a desire to celebrate seasonal rituals while honoring the emotional rhythms of childhood. Lemaire weaves together humor and heart to create a story that encourages children to slow down, observe their surroundings, and feel safe within familiar routines. The book balances playful curiosity with emotional security, a combination that resonates strongly with both children and adults.

Bonnie Lemaire is a children’s author who focuses on creating stories that nurture imagination, emotional awareness, and a love of reading. With illustrations and creative collaboration that enhance the story’s charm, Gradie the Groundhog’s First Groundhog Day reflects her commitment to thoughtful storytelling for young audiences. Co-author Darrin Laurin contributes to a narrative voice that is playful, inviting, and perfectly attuned to early readers.

The book is currently available in paperback, with additional formats and media initiatives in development. Planned expansions include digital editions, multimedia storytelling content, and author appearances designed to further engage young readers and families. All related projects are currently in progress.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/3roSVD9

