Ms. Pat is coming to Rhythm City Casino Davenport, Iowa

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hey Y’All It’s Ms. Pat coming to Rhythm City Casino on Friday, August 21, 2026!Rhythm City Casino ResortEnjoy Ms. Pat in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Friday August 21 at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $20, $35, $45, $60, and $70 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now! Please be advised, this event is intended for mature audiences ages 18+.Declared by The Huffington Post as “the real hero of sitcom TV,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress. Her critically acclaimed multi-Emmy nominated sitcom The Ms. Pat Show, produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, is entering its 5th Season. The R-rated series is streaming on BET+ and Paramount+ with an edited version airing on BET linear. The premiere of the show shattered viewership records on the streamer almost crashing the app and garnered Emmy nominations in the “Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series” category in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Ms. Pat Show, based on Pat’s real-life story of an inner-city drug dealer turned suburban mom, has been a hit with fans and critics alike. The Hollywood Reporter raved “Think Roseanne of the 1980s and 1990s, but even rawer” and Essence Magazine gushed “Ms. Pat is headed for the comedy stratosphere.”Following the success of The Ms. Pat Show, BET/Paramount Global signed Pat to a multi-genre overall deal under which she debuted her weekly court show Ms. Pat Settles It on BET linear. Another hit for the rapidly emerging entertainment mogul, the series will premiere its 3rd Season on November 4th, 2025.Pat’s previous standup special Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy? directed by comedy legend Robert Townsend and Executive Produced by Wanda Sykes, is currently streaming on Netflix. The New York Times described the hour as “superb material” while Indiewire offered “There are a lot of comedy specials on Netflix these days, but Ms. Pat breaks through the noise.”𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.Media ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseMo Hyder, GM563-328-8000

