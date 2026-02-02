Biorce closes $52.5MM Series A to accelerate international expansion, lead transformation of clinical trials through AI

Our mission is to make clinicaltrials faster, more reliable, and more accessible, so patients can benefit from new treatments sooner. ” — Pedro Coelho, CEO, Biorce

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biorce , a Barcelona-based health AI company specialized in applying artificial intelligence to the design and execution of clinical trials, has closed a $52.5 million Series A round. The financing includes new investment from DST Global Partners, with existing investors Norrsken VC and YZR Capital increasing their participation, alongside participation from Mustard Seed Maze and Endeavor Catalyst. The round is the largest Series A ever in the Iberian healthtech and AI ecosystem to date.The round also includes prominent angel investors such as Nik Storonsky, CEO of Revolut; Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI; Paulo Rosado, founder of OutSystems; Albert Nieto, founder of Seedtag; Stef Van Grieken, co-founder of Cradle; and Alex Berriche, founder of Fleet, among others.This investment confirms Biorce’s exponential growth and its position as one of the most credible and high-potential players in the transformation of clinical research. Over a 12 month period, the company has successfully closed €8.5 million in seed investment — €3.5m in November 2024, followed by a €5 million extension from Norrsken VC in summer 2025— and now the $52.5 million series A round. The proximity of these rounds highlights strong investor confidence in Biorce’s technology, execution, and long-term vision.With this transaction, Biorce’s total funding now exceeds $60 million. The company ended last year at approximately 200% above of its revenue target.Scaling globally to standardize the future of clinical trials:According to SNS Insider , clinical trials management represents an estimated $120 billion in global annual spend. Biorce is building the AI infrastructure to help define a new industry standard for how clinical trials are designed and run, with Aika at its core.With the traditional model, each protocol amendment typically halts patient recruitment for an average of six weeks, and adds between €500,000 and €1 million in costs, amounting to billions of euros annually across the industry. At the root of the problem, many teams struggle to clearly justify their design decisions to regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the EMA. This often triggers reviews, delays, and additional amendments, ultimately slowing patient access to much-needed treatments.As a solution, Aika is a highly technical, scientific, and data-driven solution designed to anticipate risks, reduce errors, and eliminate costly protocol amendments, accelerating the development of new therapies by up to 50%. Built on a robust data foundation of 1 million clinical trials, the platform enables pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and CROs to design better trials faster, without compromising scientific rigor or patient safety.Pedro Coelho, CEO of Biorce and recently named Endeavor Entrepreneur, a recognition to high-impact founders all around the world, commented: “This $52 million round reflects both the scale of the problem we are addressing and the market’s confidence in our vision. Clinical trial delays and inefficiencies cost time, money, and ultimately lives. Our mission is to make trials faster, more reliable, and more accessible, so patients can benefit from new treatments sooner. The speed at which we have raised capital since our last round in July 2025 is a strong validation of our technology, our team, and the impact we can generate.”Tove Larsson, General Partner at Norrsken VC, Board Member: “From our very first meeting, we had strong conviction in Pedro and the team’s ability to build a leading global AI platform for clinical trials, and their execution has exceeded our expectations. The platform is already seeing strong global demand, proving it can materially reduce timelines and costs for pharma and, more importantly, bring new treatments to patients faster than previously possible. That’s why we’re excited to double down on our investment. Their expansion into the U.S. is a natural next step and further cements the company’s trajectory toward becoming a category-defining force in clinical research.”Markus Feuerecker, General Partner at YZR Capital, Board Member, and Lead Investor in Biorce’s Seed round: “When we backed Biorce in its first institutional round in 2024, we quickly built strong conviction in Pedro’s bold vision to transform how clinical trials are designed and run. That conviction was reinforced by the clear and urgent need we saw across the market for a solution like Aika. It became evident early on that Pedro is building toward a billion-dollar opportunity in PharmaTech — one we were eager to be part of. Seeing this early conviction materialize so rapidly is incredibly exciting. Due to the exceptional development of the company since our first investment, we are convinced that Biorce will become the global leader in this space, delivering meaningful time and cost savings for pharma companies worldwide. We’re delighted to invest again in this round and look forward to continuing this journey together.“Talent, product excellence, and international footprint:The company plans to grow its team to 250 employees by the end of 2026, and is preparing the launch of a development and R&D hub in Austin, Texas, strengthening its presence in the U.S. and positioning the company closer to leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and innovation ecosystems. To support its next phase of growth, Biorce is finalizing a relocation to larger offices in Barcelona, formerly AstraZeneca’s headquarters in the city.A clear roadmap for 2026 and beyond:In the first quarter of 2026, the team will focus on strengthening Aika’s protocol intelligence capabilities and introducing new modules such as contract management and negotiation tools. Additional features will support budget negotiation and operational planning, further simplifying trial execution and improving patient access to innovative therapies.Already in use across multiple therapeutic areas (including oncology, neurology, and rare diseases), Aika’s therapy-agnostic approach allows Biorce to scale the impact of AI across a wide range of clinical programs, setting a new industry standard for how trials are designed and managed.

