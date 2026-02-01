Columbia County, GA (January 31, 2026) - A years-long joint investigation has led to the arrest and sentencing of two brothers, Quinton Watts, age 27, of Sparta, Georgia, and Phillip Watts, age 31, of Sparta, Georgia, on multiple felony charges, including Racketeering, Lottery Ticket Fraud, Theft by Taking, and Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime. Georgia Lottery requested the GBI to assist in the investigation on August 5, 2024.

The joint investigation involved crimes in over 12 Georgia counties between June 2021 and September 2024. The investigation showed that the Watts brothers were a part of a long-running scheme to steal money from video poker-style machines, generally referred to as Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMs). COAMs are arcade-style machines regulated by the Georgia Lottery, which are found inside gas stations and convenience stores. The machines award points that can be exchanged for items inside the store, gas credits, or Georgia Lottery tickets.

Following the investigation, a Columbia County grand jury indicted the Watts brothers on multiple felony charges.

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, Columbia County Superior Court Judge Barry A. Fleming sentenced Quinton Watts to 20 years in prison, followed by 45 years on probation. Phillip Watts was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 35 years on probation. Both men were ordered to pay over $86,000 in restitution to the Georgia Lottery Commission. Superior Court Judge Fleming also banned both men from Columbia County, prohibited them from entering any stores involved in the case, and barred them from playing COAMs.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Andy Pascual led the investigation with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Commercial Gambling Unit, the Georgia Lottery Commission, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit (CGU) is tasked with enforcing Georgia’s commercial gambling laws as they relate to the Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAM) seen in convenience stores and other businesses around the state. The machines can be legally housed in these businesses as long as they are properly licensed through the Georgia Lottery. Based on Georgia law, customers who play the machines may ONLY redeem credits for in-store merchandise, fuel, or lottery tickets. Redeeming credits for cash payouts is NOT LEGAL in Georgia, and violators will be prosecuted. Currently, the CGU is staffed with GBI agents, an intelligence analyst, and support staff personnel.