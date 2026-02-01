SECOND WINGS AND IBERIPAK ANNOUNCE FIRST JOINT BUSINESS NETWORKING EVENT IN PAKISTAN

Second Wings and Iberipak announce first joint networking event in Pakistan. New Phuket office agreement to be signed, reinforcing Asian expansion.

This event represents a significant step in strengthening economic ties between the Iberian region and Pakistan” — Fernando Fraga, CEO of Second Wings.

ISLAMABAD, ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Wings www.2ndwings.com ) and Iberipak (Portugal-Pakistan Business Association) ( www.iberipak.com ) announce the organization of the first Iberia-Pakistan Business Networking Cocktail, scheduled to take place at Islamabad.This milestone event marks the first joint initiative since Second Wings joined forces with other companies and entrepreneurs as a founding member of Iberipak, consolidating a strategic partnership to promote economic ties between the Iberian Peninsula and Pakistan.The networking cocktail will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from Pakistan and the Iberian region (Portugal, Spain, and Andorra) to discuss bilateral trade opportunities, investment prospects, and strategies for internationalization in the European market.During the event, Second Wings will also sign the agreement for the launch of its new office in Phuket, Thailand. This expansion follows the recent opening of the Hanoi office just months ago, reinforcing the company's strategic commitment to the Asian market."This event represents a significant step in strengthening economic ties between the Iberian region and Pakistan," said Fernando Fraga, CEO of Second Wings and Vice-President of Iberipak. "The signing of the Phuket office agreement during this gathering demonstrates our continued investment in Asia and our belief in the potential of these markets."With the Phuket office, Second Wings now operates from five strategic locations: two offices in Portugal, one in Brussels, and two in Southeast Asia (Hanoi and Phuket). The company has also announced plans to open offices in Lebanon and Nepal in the coming months, positioning Second Wings as a key player in international business consulting and cross-border investment facilitation.The event will welcome several entrepreneurs and investors from both regions, including Diogo Bhovan, Portuguese investor, CEO of Dbh Ventures, board member of several Portuguese companies, and professor at the University of Coimbra.Leading the event will be Fernando Fraga (CEO of Second Wings and Vice-President of Iberipak) and Kamran Khan (CEO of Second Wings Pakistan), alongside a dedicated team ready to support participants in understanding investment opportunities in both territories.Event DetailsFormat: Networking CocktailVenue: Ruby's, Abbasi Market, Street No 65, F-8/3 F 8/3 F-8, Islamabad, PaquistãoRegistration: Mandatory (limited places available)Register now at

