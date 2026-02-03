CustomPartNet Launches Four New Machining Calculators to deliver Shop Floor Productivity

Free online tools help machinists quickly solve common layout, and angle calculation challenges

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CustomPartNet.com, a leading resource for custom manufacturing professionals, today announced the addition of four specialized calculators designed to save machinists time on everyday shop floor calculations.The new tools address common challenges in precision machining and shop management: Bolt Circle Coordinates – Instantly generates XY coordinates for bolt circle patterns relative to any workpiece origin, eliminating manual trigonometry and reducing setup time. Bolt Circle Diameter Calculator – Determines bolt circle diameter using only the distance between two adjacent holes, ideal for reverse engineering and inspection tasks. Sine Bar Calculator – Calculates the precise gauge block height needed to achieve a desired angle on a sine bar, or determines the angle from a given height.Gauge Block Combinator – Suggests optimal gauge block combinations to achieve target dimensions based on the user's available block collection, streamlining inspection and setup processes."These tools were developed in response to direct feedback from our machining community," said Sidney Clinton, Development Manager. "We wanted to create calculators that solve the repetitive math problems machinists face daily, freeing them to focus on what they do best – making quality parts."All four calculators are available immediately at no cost at CustomPartNet.com. The tools work on desktop and mobile devices and require no registration or download.For more information, visit www.custompartnet.com About CustomPartNetCustomPartNet is a free scalable digital platform designed to modernize how manufacturing knowledge, cost intelligence, and supplier engagement are delivered across the product development lifecycle. Serving engineers, designers, manufacturers, and sourcing teams, CustomPartNet reduces friction in early-stage design, sourcing, and quoting—where cost and feasibility decisions have the greatest impact. The platform combines expert tools such as real time manufacturing cost estimation, design-for-manufacturing (DFM) guidance, interactive engineering calculators, and a comprehensive materials database covering key production processes including injection molding, metal casting, CNC machining, and rapid prototyping. These tools enable users to make data driven decisions earlier, improving manufacturability, controlling costs, and accelerating time to market.CustomPartNet’s supplier network creates a high-value marketplace connecting verified contract manufacturers with vetted RFQs. Suppliers benefit from improved lead quality and tools that streamline the quote response process, while buyers gain visibility into supplier capabilities and the ability to manage both public and private supplier networks. This dual-sided platform strengthens engagement, increases e]iciency, and supports longterm network growth.By embedding actionable manufacturing intelligence into sourcing and supplier discovery, CustomPartNet delivers measurable value across the manufacturing ecosystem— positioning the platform as a strategic resource helping to optimize American manufacturability. Learn more at www.custompartnet.com

