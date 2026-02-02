Nearsite appoints industry veteran Jacq Johnson as Senior Director to drive North America sales

Jacq Johnson joins Nearsite as Sr. Director to scale North America sales, leveraging deep industry expertise to drive AI-powered corporate housing demand.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearsite , the AI Copilot for temporary housing , is proud to announce the appointment of Jacq Johnson as Senior Director of Sales. With a career defined by deep-domain expertise in temporary accommodation, Jacq joins the leadership team to spearhead Nearsite’s business development initiatives and fortify its corporate partnerships.Sandeep Vyas, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, noted that Jacq’s arrival marks a new chapter in the company’s aggressive growth strategy:"Jacq is not just joining us to manage sales; she is here to revolutionize how we interact with the global corporate market," said Sandeep. "Her deep industry pedigree allows her to understand the nuances of employee relocation in a way few others can. As we look to grow, Jacq’s leadership will be the primary catalyst in accelerating our demand engine, refining our go-to-market strategy, and delivering bespoke solutions to our most valued partners."Jacq brings a wealth of specialized knowledge in addressing the complex needs of the modern workforce. Her role will be pivotal in managing the end-to-end housing requirements for global corporate clients, including Corporate Relocations, Short-Term Assignments, and Specialized Project Stays."I am thrilled to join Nearsite at such a transformative time," said Jacq Johnson. "The opportunity to drive the demand engine and work closely with global corporate customers to solve their most pressing relocation challenges is incredibly energizing. My goal is to make Nearsite the first choice for any organization looking to house their employees with an elevated experience, efficiency, and scale."Beyond driving revenue, Jacq’s deep industry roots will serve as a bridge between market needs and technological innovation. Her insights will be instrumental in strengthening the Nearsite product vision, ensuring the platform evolves to meet the sophisticated demands of global enterprises. Furthermore, her established reputation will bolster industry relationships, enhancing a robust ecosystem where quality and speed are the standard.About Nearsite - Nearsite is the AI-powered unified sourcing platform for temporary housing, trusted by enterprises, insurers, and relocation firms to deliver exceptional quality, speed, and cost performance with world-class service and support. By automating the bidding and sourcing process, Nearsite ensures transparency and efficiency for both customers and providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.