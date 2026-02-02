KT DeFi Announces Release of New Mobile Application for Cloud Computing Services

The update introduces a mobile interface designed to improve access and usability for KT DeFi’s cloud computing service platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KT DeFi, a cloud computing services provider established in 2019 and licensed in the United Kingdom, announced the release of its new mobile application, aimed at improving access to its cloud-based service platform for users worldwide.The application introduces an updated interface and backend system adjustments intended to simplify account access and platform navigation. According to the company, the app was developed in response to increased demand for mobile access to cloud computing environments and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance system usability.KT DeFi stated that the application supports multi-region access and incorporates standard security and performance optimizations consistent with industry practices for cloud service platforms. The release is part of a broader platform update initiative focused on operational stability and infrastructure scalability.Since its establishment in 2019, KT DeFi has operated under official authorization in the United Kingdom and expanded its service reach to users in more than 180 countries and regions. The company provides access to distributed cloud computing resources designed to support a variety of general computing workloads.A company representative noted that future updates to the application will continue to prioritize system reliability, security maintenance, and user experience improvements, in line with applicable regulatory and operational standards.About KT DeFiKT DeFi is a United Kingdom–licensed cloud computing services platform founded in 2019. The company focuses on providing globally accessible computing infrastructure and serves users across more than 180 countries and regions.For more information, visit: https://ktdefi.com/

