LAWDRAGON RECOGNIZES TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS AMONG NATION’S TOP ENVIRONMENTAL LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that partners Nathan O’Malley and Jane Ellison Usher are recognized among the nation’s foremost environmental law practitioners for a second year in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Environmental Lawyers – The Green 500 guide. This distinguished list honors attorneys who are making profound contributions to environmental protection, sustainability, and the advancement of responsible practices across public and private sectors.“This guide is a celebration of the advocates and warriors who fight every day for sustainable practices, remediation from harm and environmental justice for the planet and all of us who live on it,” states the publisher.“Jane and Nathan’s recognition highlights the caliber of expertise they bring to environmental issues,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “This underscores the trust clients place in them and the impact of their work across public and private sectors.”Nathan O’Malley leads the firm’s International Arbitration and Litigation Practice Group. His practice spans renewable energy and infrastructure matters, with a particular focus on arbitration and dispute resolution involving large-scale energy projects. He regularly handles complex legal issues related to solar, wind and other energy facilities, reflecting deep subject-matter expertise and recognized leadership in navigating the legal challenges of the global energy transition.Usher is recognized for her longstanding leadership in environmental and land use law. With more than three decades of experience advising public, private and nonprofit clients, her practice focuses on natural resource management, zoning and land use planning, water and energy projects and environmental compliance. Her contributions extend to public policy and governance, and she has been honored for her service in multiple appointed roles within the City of Los Angeles. Ellison was named a Top Energy Lawyer by Lawdragon in 2025.

