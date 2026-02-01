New Historical Novella Marks 100 Years of Black History Month by Showing Freedom as a Beginning, Not an End

Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes by David J. Mason is an interesting read that covers many historical events. It expertly paints a picture of what it meant to be Black during the Civil War.

A true Civil War story of an enslaved teen who claimed freedom, served in the Union Army, and faced Reconstruction—released for Black History Month 2026.

This is a great tale, and I recommend it to anyone interested in American history, especially the Civil War and Reconstruction periods, as well as stories of resilience and the struggle for freedom.” — Luwi Nyakansaila for Readers' Favorite

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Black History Month 2026, marking A Century of Black History Commemorations, HMG ePublishing, LLC announces the release of The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes Novella by award-winning author and historian David J. Mason. The book links the purpose of Black History Month to the real lives it honors.Set in Southampton County, Virginia, in 1864, the novella tells the true story of Parson Sykes, an enslaved seventeen-year-old who secretly taught himself to read. After a dangerous escape, Parson fled bondage with his brothers and crossed into Union-held territory. The men enlisted in the United States Colored Troops and served with the XXV Corps, joining thousands of Black soldiers whose service reshaped the Civil War and the nation.After the war, Parson returned home to face the harsh realities of Reconstruction. He worked with the Freedmen’s Bureau and resisted the limits imposed by Black Codes. Over time, he secured land, built a family, and became a leader in his community. His life reveals a central truth of Black American history: emancipation did not end the struggle for freedom—it changed it.In 1926, historian Carter G. Woodson created Black History Week to challenge the exclusion of Black people from American history. The observance later expanded into Black History Month. Released during Black History Month 2026, the novella honors this hundred-year legacy of remembrance, education, and reflection.“Black History Month exists to recognize lives like Parson Sykes’,” said Mason. “His story reminds us that freedom was not complete in 1865. It had to be claimed, defended, and built over time.”The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes Novella also serves as an abridged version of Mason’s The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes Trilogy , which expands the story across three volumes:• Enslavement in Southampton County, which examines family life, control, and resistance under slavery.• Enlistment in the Union Army, which follows Black soldiers fighting for a nation that both relied on and excluded them.• Return to Southampton County, which confronts Reconstruction, land ownership, and the backlash that followed emancipation.For a limited time, readers who purchase any title in the trilogy may receive the Kindle edition of the novella at no cost. The offer invites new readers to engage with a story that continues to shape national conversations about freedom, memory, and citizenship.About the AuthorDavid J. Mason is an award-winning author and historian. He was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia. He holds a Master of Science degree from Hampton University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Norfolk State University. He is also a graduate of the United States Army War College.

