VA announces new chief of staff

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the planned departure of Chief of Staff Chris Syrek, who will soon leave VA for a private-sector opportunity.

Syrek’s last day with VA will be Feb.13, and he will be succeeded by VA Assistant Secretary for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs Curt Cashour.

Syrek has served as VA chief of staff since Jan. 20, 2025, and he was the lead sherpa throughout VA Secretary Doug Collins’ Senate confirmation process while also leading VA’s presidential transition. He previously was VA’s deputy chief of staff during the first Trump Administration.

Under the leadership of President Trump and Sec. Collins, Syrek helped VA achieve a host of important improvements. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

“Chris has been a key part of our leadership team and my most trusted advisor since day one. He’s done an amazing job helping us make the department work better and delivering on President Trump’s promises to those who have worn the uniform,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We thank Chris for his dedicated service and wish him the best in his future endeavors. We welcome Curt into his new role and look forward to many more VA improvements under the leadership of President Trump.”

Cashour is in his second tenure at VA, having served as the department’s press secretary and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs during the first Trump Administration. He worked as a media sherpa throughout Collins’ Senate confirmation process and previously led congressional communication efforts in support of landmark VA reform legislation, the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act. He is an Iraq War Veteran and Bronze Star Medal recipient.