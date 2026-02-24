Career Mastered® National Women's History Leadership Honorees Class of 2026 Announced
Career Mastered® Honors Women Driving Leadership, Impact, and Legacy
The Career Mastered® Awards were founded by Linwick & Associates in 2014. They celebrate women shaping business and leadership, and they are made possible through the valued partnership and support of Fifth Third Bank, Ally Financial, Lowe's, Stellantis, Corewell Health, ITC Holdings Corp, Macy's, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primax Properties. Their commitment to advancing women’s leadership and professional excellence strengthens our mission and expands the reach and national impact of this platform.
“We are honored to recognize these extraordinary women whose dedication, courage, and vision continue to move industries forward,” said Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO of Linwick & Associates and Founder of Career Mastered®. “Their leadership reflects the strength, creativity, and influence shaping today’s business landscape and the future beyond it.”
Career Mastered® Leadership Class of 2026 Honorees
Living Legend Honoree
Soledad O'Brien, Journalist, Philanthropist, and Founder of Soledad O’Brien Productions
Master Leadership Honorees
Karen Hong, Global Chief Executive Officer & President, Continental Aerospace Technologies
Dr. Valerie Kinloch, President, Johnson C. Smith University
Sonita Lontoh, Silicon Valley Board Director & Former Fortune 100 Technology Executive, Sunrun | Alpha AI | Sway Ventures
Estella D. Patterson, Chief of Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD)
Terri Zandhuis, Chief People Officer, Krispy Kreme
Leadership in Action Honorees
Hollie Ardoin, Sr. Director, Treasury Operations, Ally Financial
Randi Adkins-Warren, Corporate Counsel, Aflac
Rachel S. Brumfield, VP, Corporate Services, Howard Hanna Allen Tate
Barbara Briccotto, Business Development Manager, Progressive Companies
Erica Bryant, Journalist, Cox Media Group|WSOC-TV
Andriane Chillemi, Counsel, Parker Poe
Mahisha Dellinger, Founder, CURLS|Huzzy Smart Sips
Liz Etheredge, CEO, Mecklenburg Paint Company, Inc.
Kiffi Ford, Associate General Counsel, ITC Holdings Corp
Jill Ferrari, Partner, Schenk & Bruetsch, PLC
Deneen L. Garrett, Founder & CEO, Deneen L. Garrett LLC.
Jaymie Hampson, Area General Manager, Fletcher Jones Automotive Group
Amanda Hibberts, Partner & Managing Partner, Platinum Coating of NC|Platinum Coating Pink
Vikki Hill-Gonzalez, President, NAHREP Greater Las Vegas|Realtor, Century 21 Americana
Marilyn Hoosen, President & Independent Investment Executive, eGoli Wealth Advisors
Dianne D. Jones, Managing Director, Business & Economic Incentives, JLL
Chiege O. Kalu Okwara, Attorney at Law, Law Office of Chiege O. Kalu Okwara
Mamie Neely Lee, Editor-in-Chief, Lake Norman Woman Magazine
Elissa Mahendra, Managing Partner, Dynamic Talent Partners
Chandra McMillion, Founder & CEO, The McMillion Group
Pamela Mims, Deputy General Counsel, Amwins Group, Inc.
Amber Mulligan, VP, Strategy & Transformation, Trane Technologies
Naomi Oglesby, Sr. Director & Associate General Counsel, Coca-Cola Consolidated
Scarlet Powell, Sr. Sales Engineer, Cenero
Dr. Katrina Schuler, Dentist, Joseph Mercy Care Services|Trinity Health
Amy Sullivan, Director, Business Development, SeamonWhiteside
Tanya M. Taylor, Formerly SVP & General Counsel, Tepper Sports & Entertainment
Teresa Thiele, SVP, Global Purchasing Body & Interior, Stellantis
Beth Troutman, Host, Good Morning BT, WBT Radio
Laura Ward, Partner, Bernard Robinson & Co., LLP.
Venitra White-Dean, Founder & Executive Director, The Frankie Mae Foundation
Winnye Wilks, VP, Human Resources – North America, Allied Universal
Sarah Williams, Owner & Principal Designer, Studio Works Interior Architecture
Jennifer Winstel, Managing Director-Wealth Management, UBS Financial Services
Alice Womack, Managing Director, Oakworth Capital Bank
Emerging Leader Honorees
Alexis Baker, VP, Division Area Manager & Counsel, First American Title Insurance Company
Morgan Grohol, PE, Project Manager, BGE, Inc.
Melissa Hall, Executive Director, Fields of Hope
Shamika Hogan, Executive Director, i.c.stars
Dr. Brittani Jackson, Asst. Professor of Accountancy, Western Michigan University
Stephanie Jenson, IFM COE Operations Lead, JLL
Stephane Joyner, President & CEO, DiverseCity Services
Ayanna Lutin, VP, Private Philanthropy Services, Foundation For The Carolinas
Kassandra Mast, Director of Planning & Operations, Aro Homes
Simone Merritt, Senior HR Consultant, Enomis Consulting Group
Shanise Pearce, CEO, The Advocacy Table, LLC
Myranda Sieverding, Tax Principal, Elliott Davis Advisory, LLC
Nerissa Stewart, Inclusion & Organizational Engagement Manager, Food Lion
Patrice Withers, VP & Director of Giving, Fifth Third Bank
Media Contact
Linwick & Associates, LLC
+1 866-601-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Career Mastered Women's History Summit & Awards Highlights
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.