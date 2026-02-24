Career Mastered® National Women's History Leadership Honorees Class of 2026 Announced

Career Mastered Women's Leadership and Allies Summit & Awards

Career Mastered® Honors Women Driving Leadership, Impact, and Legacy

We are honored to recognize these extraordinary women whose dedication, courage, and vision continue to move industries forward” — Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linwick & Associates proudly announces the distinguished honorees of the Career Mastered National Women’s History Leadership Class of 2026, recognizing women who have made a compelling mark in business and leadership. Representing diverse industries and disciplines, these leaders are mastering their careers while intentionally creating lasting impact. Collectively, they embody excellence, resilience, and vision—serving as powerful examples of what is possible for women across the global marketplace.The Career MasteredAwards were founded by Linwick & Associates in 2014. They celebrate women shaping business and leadership, and they are made possible through the valued partnership and support of Fifth Third Bank, Ally Financial, Lowe's, Stellantis, Corewell Health, ITC Holdings Corp, Macy's, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primax Properties. Their commitment to advancing women’s leadership and professional excellence strengthens our mission and expands the reach and national impact of this platform.“We are honored to recognize these extraordinary women whose dedication, courage, and vision continue to move industries forward,” said Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO of Linwick & Associates and Founder of Career Mastered. “Their leadership reflects the strength, creativity, and influence shaping today’s business landscape and the future beyond it.”Career MasteredLeadership Class of 2026 HonoreesLiving Legend HonoreeSoledad O'Brien, Journalist, Philanthropist, and Founder of Soledad O’Brien ProductionsMaster Leadership HonoreesKaren Hong, Global Chief Executive Officer & President, Continental Aerospace TechnologiesDr. Valerie Kinloch, President, Johnson C. Smith UniversitySonita Lontoh, Silicon Valley Board Director & Former Fortune 100 Technology Executive, Sunrun | Alpha AI | Sway VenturesEstella D. Patterson, Chief of Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD)Terri Zandhuis, Chief People Officer, Krispy KremeLeadership in Action HonoreesHollie Ardoin, Sr. Director, Treasury Operations, Ally FinancialRandi Adkins-Warren, Corporate Counsel, AflacRachel S. Brumfield, VP, Corporate Services, Howard Hanna Allen TateBarbara Briccotto, Business Development Manager, Progressive CompaniesErica Bryant, Journalist, Cox Media Group|WSOC-TVAndriane Chillemi, Counsel, Parker PoeMahisha Dellinger, Founder, CURLS|Huzzy Smart SipsLiz Etheredge, CEO, Mecklenburg Paint Company, Inc.Kiffi Ford, Associate General Counsel, ITC Holdings CorpJill Ferrari, Partner, Schenk & Bruetsch, PLCDeneen L. Garrett, Founder & CEO, Deneen L. Garrett LLC.Jaymie Hampson, Area General Manager, Fletcher Jones Automotive GroupAmanda Hibberts, Partner & Managing Partner, Platinum Coating of NC|Platinum Coating PinkVikki Hill-Gonzalez, President, NAHREP Greater Las Vegas|Realtor, Century 21 AmericanaMarilyn Hoosen, President & Independent Investment Executive, eGoli Wealth AdvisorsDianne D. Jones, Managing Director, Business & Economic Incentives, JLLChiege O. Kalu Okwara, Attorney at Law, Law Office of Chiege O. Kalu OkwaraMamie Neely Lee, Editor-in-Chief, Lake Norman Woman MagazineElissa Mahendra, Managing Partner, Dynamic Talent PartnersChandra McMillion, Founder & CEO, The McMillion GroupPamela Mims, Deputy General Counsel, Amwins Group, Inc.Amber Mulligan, VP, Strategy & Transformation, Trane TechnologiesNaomi Oglesby, Sr. Director & Associate General Counsel, Coca-Cola ConsolidatedScarlet Powell, Sr. Sales Engineer, CeneroDr. Katrina Schuler, Dentist, Joseph Mercy Care Services|Trinity HealthAmy Sullivan, Director, Business Development, SeamonWhitesideTanya M. Taylor, Formerly SVP & General Counsel, Tepper Sports & EntertainmentTeresa Thiele, SVP, Global Purchasing Body & Interior, StellantisBeth Troutman, Host, Good Morning BT, WBT RadioLaura Ward, Partner, Bernard Robinson & Co., LLP.Venitra White-Dean, Founder & Executive Director, The Frankie Mae FoundationWinnye Wilks, VP, Human Resources – North America, Allied UniversalSarah Williams, Owner & Principal Designer, Studio Works Interior ArchitectureJennifer Winstel, Managing Director-Wealth Management, UBS Financial ServicesAlice Womack, Managing Director, Oakworth Capital BankEmerging Leader HonoreesAlexis Baker, VP, Division Area Manager & Counsel, First American Title Insurance CompanyMorgan Grohol, PE, Project Manager, BGE, Inc.Melissa Hall, Executive Director, Fields of HopeShamika Hogan, Executive Director, i.c.starsDr. Brittani Jackson, Asst. Professor of Accountancy, Western Michigan UniversityStephanie Jenson, IFM COE Operations Lead, JLLStephane Joyner, President & CEO, DiverseCity ServicesAyanna Lutin, VP, Private Philanthropy Services, Foundation For The CarolinasKassandra Mast, Director of Planning & Operations, Aro HomesSimone Merritt, Senior HR Consultant, Enomis Consulting GroupShanise Pearce, CEO, The Advocacy Table, LLCMyranda Sieverding, Tax Principal, Elliott Davis Advisory, LLCNerissa Stewart, Inclusion & Organizational Engagement Manager, Food LionPatrice Withers, VP & Director of Giving, Fifth Third Bank

Career Mastered Women's History Summit & Awards Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.