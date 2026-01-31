WVDEP update on transformer oil spill in Wyoming County

Page Content

Charleston, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), along with environmental cleanup crews, worked through the night containing and recovering transformer oil from a spill at a substation in the Clear Fork area of Wyoming County. As of Saturday morning, approximately 10,000 gallons of an oil-and-water mixture have been recovered. Impacts to downstream water intakes are not expected, and officials have not observed any effects on aquatic life at this time.





As part of that immediate response, containment measures — including underflow dams, containment booms, and absorbent pads — were rapidly deployed and are functioning effectively. A large interceptor trench was also installed to prevent any additional material from leaving the site.





Visual inspections identified sheen and material within the Clear Fork watershed; however, it has not reached the downstream collection booms. WVDEP staff continue to assess conditions further downstream to identify any additional impacts.





Environmental contractors are using vacuum trucks to recover oil collected behind the underflow dams, which are temporary structures that allow water to pass underneath while trapping oil at the surface for removal.





The transformer oil involved is a non-PCB mineral oil, per the material’s Safety Data Sheet.





WVDEP will remain onsite to oversee cleanup activities and monitor conditions.



