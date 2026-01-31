DHS Delivers Expedited Federal Funding to Mississippi to Support State-Led Recovery from Winter Storm

WASHINGTON — Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continue to support the local and state-led response to the winter storm in Mississippi – providing commodities, direct federal assistance, and expedited financial assistance to supplement the state and local response.

“Even before the storm, DHS and FEMA have been working side by side with Mississippi’s state and local officials to deliver the support they need as quickly as possible,” said Karen S. Evans, FEMA acting administrator. “This winter storm response shows how FEMA and the entire federal family can surge personnel, equipment and assistance in a coordinated way to help states lead the response and recovery efforts to protect their communities.”

DHS began coordinating with all potentially affected states for resource requests, including Mississippi, days before the historic storm’s impacts began. These efforts helped speed up recovery by quickly delivering vital resources, restoring critical services, and providing timely support to the hardest hit communities.

Following a federal emergency disaster declaration on January 24, DHS deployed personnel to the state emergency operations center to enhance coordination with partners on the ground, including FEMA Region 4 Acting Regional Administrator Rob Ashe, Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard, and a 12-person Incident Management Assistance Team.

Through FEMA mission assignments, the agency coordinated additional federal support from the U.S. Forest Service’s hotshot crews to conduct “cut and toss” operations to remove debris from roadways, allowing emergency access for power restoration work and local first responders. Additional federal partners from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of War, and other federal agencies are supporting response actions in Mississippi.

DHS has fulfilled the state’s request for 90 generators to power critical facilities and minimize disruption to critical services. Working with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, FEMA has coordinated 51 generator missions for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Thirty-one assessments have been completed, and generator installations continue throughout the affected areas as needed.

To meet life-safety and life-sustaining needs, DHS has already distributed 49 trailer loads of supplies to Mississippi, including meals, water, tarps, oxygen canisters, and blankets to supplement state supplies. DHS is also coordinating additional commodities requested by the state, including:

30 trailer loads of water

8 trailer loads of meals

6 trailer loads of cots

3 trailer loads of blankets

2 trailer loads of tarps

500 Type E oxygen canisters and accessories

Additional commodities have been staged at the Incident Support Base in Columbus, Mississippi, to fulfill further state requests, if needed. These include:

43 trailer loads of water

23 trailer loads of meals

6 trailer loads of blankets

36 trailer loads of cots

2 trailer loads of tarps

1 trailer load of consumable medical equipment

1 trailer load of durable medical equipment, including eight kits that can support people with functional needs

1 trailer load of infant and toddler supplies

1 generator pack with 30 generators

Financial support has been approved to reimburse emergency protective measures taken by the state under FEMA’s Public Assistance program. President Trump amended Mississippi’s federal emergency disaster declaration on January 28, reimbursing the state $3.75 million with unprecedented speed as part of his promise to reform emergency management.

Individuals with storm-related needs are encouraged to contact their local emergency management office or volunteer agencies in their area for assistance.

# # #