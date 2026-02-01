Danny Silvertone Makes Appearance at 2026 MusiCares Red Carpet

Singer and Producer Danny Silvertone Stuns at 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Honoring Mariah Carey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising singer, songwriter, and producer Danny Silvertone graced the red carpet last night at the 35th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The prestigious Grammy Week event honoured legendary vocalist and songwriter Mariah Carey for her groundbreaking artistic achievements and decades of philanthropic dedication.Silvertone, known for his cinematic blend of dark R&B and alternative pop, arrived in a timeless ensemble that perfectly captured the evening's black-tie elegance. He wore a sleek, tailored black three-piece tuxedo featuring a classic vest and satin-lapel jacket, paired with a crisp white dress shirt and a black bow tie. The sophisticated look signalled a mature evolution for the Phoenix-native artist, whose visual style often mirrors the moody, late-night aesthetics of his musical catalogue.The sold-out gala raised essential funds for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity that provides a safety net of critical health and human services for the music community. Silvertone joined a star-studded room to celebrate Carey’s legacy, witnessing tribute performances from heavyweights like the Foo Fighters, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend, who reimagined hits from Carey’s unparalleled discography.Silvertone’s attendance comes on the heels of a breakout year following the release of his viral single "Cameo" and his genre-bending track "Risk It All." Known for exploring themes of intimacy and mental health through a stylized, pop-noir lens, Silvertone’s presence at MusiCares highlights his growing profile within the industry as he prepares for his next major project.About Danny Silvertone:Danny Silvertone is an American singer and producer recognized for his "cinematic alternative pop" sound. Blending the atmospheric production of modern R&B with the energy of pop-rock, Silvertone creates music for the "late-night" generation. For more information, visit https://dannysilvertone.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.