SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Kate Barr, Founder of the Can't Win Victory Fund

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo Kate Barr Can't Win Victory Fund

Kate Barr, founder of the Can't Win Victory Fund, discusses running openly as a Progressive in a Republican primary on an anti-gerrymandering platform.

The process of gerrymandering voter maps reflects elected representatives choosing their voters instead of voters choosing their representatives.” — Kate Barr, founder of Can't Win Victory Fund

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law, welcomes Kate Barr, founder of the Can’t Win Victory Fund and current candidate for the US House of Representatives in North Carolina. Kate Compton Barr is a trailblazing advocate for democracy who made waves as the 'Can't Win' candidate for the North Carolina State Senate in 2024. Her candidacy was never about winning. Instead, it was a platform to focus the community's conversation on the un-democratic effect of partisan gerrymandering. Kate's current campaign is equally unique. She is campaigning openly as a progressive running in the Republican primary for North Carolina's US House District 14 on a platform supporting fair maps that support democracy by reflecting the bipartisan demographics of her state.Far from being a career politician, in 2015 Barr founded Pip & Grow, an eco-friendly baby bassinet company, received national business awards, and was named to the inaugural Forbes Next 1000 list. More recently, she works remotely as a senior behavioral scientist at the University of Michigan’s Center for Academic Innovation. As a community advocate and volunteer, she has been involved with her local town planning board, housing coalition, and sustainability committee.Kate's episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, February 3, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is cohosted by former law deans Mitch Winick and Jackie Gardina, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities,” explained Winick. “Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” said Gardina.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about law dean cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 70 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

