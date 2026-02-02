Schmidt Glass Company Expands Mobile Glass Services to Wauchula and Sebring, Florida

Schmidt Glass Company now offers mobile auto glass, heavy equipment glass, and shower glass services in Wauchula and Sebring, Florida.

ARCADIA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schmidt Glass Company is proud to announce the expansion of its mobile glass service operations to now include Wauchula and Sebring, Florida, providing residents and businesses in Hardee and Highlands counties with convenient, professional on-site glass services.

With this expansion, Schmidt Glass Company now offers mobile auto glass replacement and repair, heavy equipment and commercial vehicle glass, and residential shower glass services directly at customer locations in Wauchula, Sebring, and surrounding communities.

“We’re excited to bring our trusted mobile glass service to Wauchula and Sebring,” said a company spokesperson. “Our goal is to make high-quality glass service more convenient for customers by coming to them, whether it’s for a windshield replacement, farm and construction equipment glass, or a custom shower glass installation.”

Schmidt Glass Company has built a strong reputation in Southwest Florida for quality workmanship, fast response times, and customer-focused service. The expanded mobile coverage area now includes Wauchula, Zolfo Springs, Bowling Green, Sebring, Avon Park, Lake Placid, and surrounding areas, helping reduce downtime for businesses and adding convenience for residential customers.

The company’s mobile units are fully equipped to handle a wide range of services, including:

Windshield replacement and auto glass repair

ADAS recalibration for modern vehicles (sometimes this is done in-shop)

Heavy equipment and agricultural glass

Commercial truck and fleet glass

Custom shower doors and residential glass

Customers in Wauchula and Sebring can now schedule mobile glass service by contacting Schmidt Glass Company directly.

About Schmidt Glass Company

Schmidt Glass Company is a full-service glass company based in Arcadia, Florida, specializing in auto glass, commercial glass, residential glass, and custom shower enclosures. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Schmidt Glass Company serves Southwest Florida with professional in-shop and mobile glass solutions.

