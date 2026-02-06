Top U.S. University Strengthens Application Security and Reduces Risk by 98% with CloudDefense.AI

Seeing a top U.S. university reduce application security risk by 98% reinforces our belief that AppSec outcomes come from prioritizing what’s truly exploitable-not drowning teams in noise.” — Abhi Arora, COO at CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A top U.S. university (name withheld due to confidentiality agreements) reported a 98% risk reduction in application security after integrating CloudDefense.AI into its application security workflow, according to an anonymized customer story published by CloudDefense.AI.The published account describes an application environment with multiple development teams operating across academic and administrative departments, frequent releases supported by CI/CD pipelines, and a mix of public-facing applications and internal systems used for teaching, research, and administration. As development velocity increased, the university’s security team faced growing volumes of findings with limited context, persistent false positives, and prioritization challenges that made it difficult to focus remediation on issues most likely to represent real exposure.According to the customer story, the university adjusted its approach by prioritizing issues based on reachability and practical exploitability rather than tracking vulnerability volume alone. The university integrated CloudDefense.AI into existing CI/CD workflows so analysis could run alongside normal development activity, with the goal of reducing time spent reviewing non-actionable items and aligning remediation work to findings that were more likely to matter in production.“We needed a way to reduce real exposure without adding process overhead for teams shipping code on tight timelines,” said a security leader at the university, who requested anonymity due to confidentiality agreements. “Clearer context on what was actually exploitable made prioritization and remediation more consistent across teams.”The customer story reports that following adoption, the university measured a 98% reduction in application security risk , alongside reduced false positives and alert fatigue, faster remediation across development teams, improved confidence during internal assessments and audits, and a workflow that scaled without increasing security headcount.To learn more about CloudDefense.AI, visit here 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞.𝐀𝐈CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides end-to-end security for cloud infrastructures and applications. CloudDefense.AI integrates advanced technology and expertise, making it the ultimate solution for mitigating security risks from development to deployment.Their state-of-the-art platform offers a full spectrum of security solutions, ensuring organizations can confidently protect their cloud environments. Covering every layer of security, CloudDefense.AI provides SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Scanning, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Kubernetes Security, and AI-SPM. Moreover, their exclusive CloudShield.AI technology guarantees continuous policy enforcement and proactive threat mitigation.CloudDefense.AI enhances security with AI-driven remediation, attack path analysis, and automated risk assessment to reduce vulnerability noise and detect zero-day threats in real-time. This innovative approach boosts security efficiency, providing up to five times the value of traditional tools and establishing them as leaders in cloud security.

