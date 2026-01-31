Richard Derus selected as Top Non-Profit Board Chairman of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mr. Richard Derus at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Derus, Board Chairman at Project Lifesaver, was recently selected as Top Non-Profit Board Chairman of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With close to four decades in the industry, Mr. Derus has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Derus serves as the Administrative Officer for the Windsor Police Association. In that role, he directs and guides the Board of Directors in all labor related matters affecting the over 700 members of the Windsor Police Service.Mr. Derus formerly served as the Deputy Chief for the Windsor Police Service. The Canadian City of Windsor is a dynamic and vibrant municipality of over 230,000 residents that sits across the river from Detroit Michigan. As Deputy Chief of Operational Support, he oversaw all administrative functions for the over 700 officers and civilians that provide policing services to the City of Windsor. Prior to this appointment, Deputy Chief Richard Derus served as a Commissioned Officer with the Ontario Provincial Police.In that capacity as Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP, Richard Derus in 2006 helped establish one of the first Project Lifesaver Chapters in Canada. Richard Derus has been Chairman of the Project Lifesaver International Board of Trustees since 2009.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to management, leadership, contribution, security and safety, non-profits, and service.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Derus earned his Bachelor of Human Kinetics, Applied Kinesiology and then later earned another Bachelor of Education in Secondary Education and Teaching from the University of Windsor. He completed the Ivey Leadership Program at the University of Western Ontario’s Ivey Business School and most recently completed his studies in the Canadian Police Association Executive Leadership Program at the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Derus has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for his selection of Top Non-Profit Board Chairman of the Year for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Mr. Derus has served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Project Lifesaver International for over 18 years, where he works in close cooperation with the CEO, Chief Gene Saunders, and he oversees the operations to ensure it meets the needs of the clients it serves. Secondary to that role is providing leadership to the PLI Board of Trustees to ensure the Board meets the mandates required of a Section 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. In addition, he is a Member of the Board of Trustees for Windsor Essex Project Lifesaver as well.Mr. Derus has also served as President of the Board of Directors at Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advocacy Center, an independent not for profit agency with a mission to provide a collaborative community-based response focused on supporting victims of child/youth abuse through investigative excellence. He is also a Prevention Officer at Windsor Spitfires.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Derus for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Derus attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he is looking forward to continue his work with Project Lifesaver International.For more information please visit: https://projectlifesaver.org/rick-derus/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

