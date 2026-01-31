Submit Release
State Police Arrest Man For Suspected Impaired Driving After Striking Trooper In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BRANDYWINE, MD) — Maryland State Police arrested a man for suspected impaired driving after striking a Maryland State Trooper early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Rayshaud Davon Shield, 32, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Shield, the operator of a black Ford F-150 involved in the crash, is charged with suspected impaired driving and other related-traffic charges. He is currently being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is waiting to see a court commissioner.

Shortly after 7 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to reports of a crash in the area of southbound Branch Avenue near Moores Road where a trooper was checking on a vehicle parked in the right lane.  The preliminary investigation indicates that the trooper’s marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated, was parked behind an unoccupied vehicle parked in the right lane of Branch Avenue.

While the trooper was outside of his patrol vehicle, a Ford F-150 struck the rear of the trooper’s vehicle, subsequently causing the vehicle to strike the trooper. The trooper was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack are leading the active and ongoing investigation.

 

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, [email protected]

 

