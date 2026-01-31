DCR News Release – Ten WCCC Inmates Graduate From Mental Health Technician Program

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

TEN WCCC INMATES GRADUATE FROM MENTAL HEALTH TECHNICIAN PROGRAM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 30, 2026

KAILUA — The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) hosted a graduation ceremony Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, for 10 inmates who completed the Windward Community College’s (WCC) Mental Health Technician Program.

“It’s an overwhelming sense of pride to have accomplished something like getting your Mental Health Tech certification,” said graduate Tiare Kuehnl.

The WCC Mental Health Technician Program that’s offered to inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center was made possible through the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (DCR) partnership with the college’s Puʻuhonua Program. Puʻuhonua offers college coursework to equip incarcerated individuals with skills as well as foster personal growth and successful reentry upon their release.

The program consists of three courses: survey of psychology, conflict resolution and mediation, and abnormal psychology. The women earned a Mental Health Certificate of Competence, which provides foundational training for those interested in entering the field.

Trained mental health technicians are in high demand in Hawaiʻi. Healthcare organizations, assisted living facilities and the Hawaiʻi State Hospital are among the places that are seeking to fill positions.

Under the instruction of health practitioners, mental health technicians, also known as psychiatric technicians, monitor a patient’s health and well-being. They also help and support patients with daily tasks and medication management.

At the ceremony, DCR Director Tommy Johnson congratulated the women for their achievements and thanked facility staff and Windward Community College for their commitment. “The Mental Health Technician Program provides knowledge and job skills to those in our custody and care to prepare them for reentry into the community,” Johnson said.

“The program aligns with our goals of providing support to incarcerated individuals and reducing recidivism,” he added. “Our community partners play an instrumental role in those efforts.”

During the ceremony, DCR Deputy Director Sanna Muñoz of the Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division addressed graduates and commended them for their accomplishments. “By getting to this moment, standing here, you have demonstrated your strength, your courage, your commitment, your dedication, and your resolve. You are remarkable individuals,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz also recognized the facility’s educational staff and WCC for their shared commitment in providing opportunities to incarcerated individuals. “Truly, we thank you for continuing to believe and support our common purpose to transform lives and prepare the women for successful reintegration upon their release,” Muñoz said.

If any of the graduates opt to further their education, the nine credits earned through the Mental Health Technician Program will appear on their University of Hawaiʻi transcripts.

After Friday’s graduation ceremony, Kuehnl said she plans to pursue a degree in psychology. “I would love to work with people who have mental health issues because it takes a level of patience and understanding.”

“I think I would have an added layer, a unique perspective coming where I came from and going through all the things that I’ve been through, to have that kind empathy for somebody else, especially people who are dual diagnosis,” she said.

“Working with people to help make the community better is something that I look forward to doing,” Kuehnl said, adding that she’s thankful to DCR for providing educational programs at WCCC. “I feel a sense of fulfilliment in doing something useful with my life.”

Windward Community College Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg was among the honored guests that attended the graduation ceremony. “We’re really proud of them,” Eschenberg said.

“Today’s graduates bring hope and light to our communities. They are acquiring skills and knowledge that help them now and are vital to the communities they will return to,” Eschenberg said.

She also expressed her appreciation for WCC’s strong partnership with DCR. “This is really not just about education. It’s about collaboration to make our communities and state stronger,” Eschenberg said.

During the ceremony, WCCC Education Supervisor Kahaʻe Maikai-Iakopo also praised the graduates for their dedication. “The graduation of our Mental Health class today is more than just a ceremony, it’s a recognition of your hard work, your dedication and your commitment to a field that changes lives every single day.”

“Mental Health care is not just a profession, it’s a calling. It requires compassion, resilience and the courage to walk alongside individuals during some of their most challenging moments,” Maikai-Iakopo said. “Each of you have demonstrated these qualities through your training and today marks the beginning of your incredible journey where you will make a real difference in the world.”

Footage and photos of the graduation ceremony, courtesy of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, are available in the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KWVgeVR5oHCelH-8wW_7VVA2mcSmDxeF?usp=sharing.

