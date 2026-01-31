MASTER MICHAEL LAM SELECTED FOR GLOBAL LEADERSHIP IN ARTS AND CULTURE – LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Master Michael Lam at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Michael Lam, world-renowned artist, curator, and founder of Vision Art Media in New York City, has been selected for the Global Leadership in Arts and Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award (2026) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While inclusion in IAOTP is an honor in itself, only one Artist Consultant is selected for this distinction. Master Lam is being honored for his distinguished career spanning more than three decades and for his lasting contributions to the international arts and cultural community. IAOTP will recognize his achievements at its Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel.With over thirty years of experience, Master Michael Lam has established himself as a leading figure in the art consulting industry. His work through Vision Art Media reflects a rare balance between creative vision and strategic insight. What truly sets him apart is his deep empathy for the challenges and aspirations faced by fellow artists. Under his leadership, Vision Art Media is guided by a mission to leverage knowledge, experience, and global platforms to support artists in realizing their creative and professional potential.Throughout his illustrious career, Master Lam has received numerous international honors and has been widely recognized for his achievements. Earlier this year, he was featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by IAOTP. In 2023, he was named IAOTP’s Top International Art Consultant of the Year, and later honored as Top Art Consultant of the Decade. He also appeared on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.His accolades include the First Prize at the 2014 Blick Art Show; the Sandro Botticelli Prize, Roma Imperiale International Prize, Timeless Award (Ferrara), Pablo Picasso Art Prize, and Michelangelo International Prize in 2015; the World Peace Prize from the International Culture and Arts Federation in 2020; and the International Career Awards in Italy in 2023. In addition, his work and professional influence have been featured in Who’s Who of Preeminent Innovators and Achievers and America’s Most Trusted Consultants.Beyond his consulting achievements, Master Michael Lam’s artwork is celebrated for its emotional depth and expressive power. His paintings skillfully guide the viewer through the use of line, shape, color, and brushstroke, inviting multiple interpretations within seemingly simple compositions. Each work carries profound meaning and fosters a strong emotional connection with the audience.Through his art and leadership, Master Lam has made significant contributions to the humanities and global cultural dialogue. Reflecting on his journey, he remains committed to inspiring and guiding future generations entering the art world.Watch his video here:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

