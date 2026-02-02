Government Technology’s 2026 GovTech 100 Highlights a Market Ready to Scale

Government Technology today announced the 2026 GovTech 100, its annual list recognizing the companies shaping the future of state and local government technology.

Annual list recognizes companies advancing innovation in state and local government, from new entrants to established market leaders meeting growing needs

From emerging startups to established public companies, the GovTech 100 reflects a market gaining momentum by solving real problems and setting the pace for what’s next in public-sector innovation.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Technology , the premier information platform on the smart use of technology in state and local government, today released the 2026 GovTech 100, its 11th annual list recognizing the companies shaping how technology is being built, deployed, and scaled across states and localities. Developed through Government Technology’s data and editorial analysis and informed by market experts, government leaders, and investors, the GovTech 100 serves as a trusted indicator of where government-focused innovation is delivering tangible results.This year’s list reflects a shift in focus from testing new ideas to applying technology in ways that support real operational needs. As government confronts budget constraints, workforce challenges, rising cyber threats, and growing expectations for digital services, the 2026 GovTech 100 highlights companies helping agencies demonstrate value, improve service delivery, and support more informed decision-making across core functions.“The GovTech 100 is a trusted benchmark for identifying the companies shaping how technology is built and deployed in state and local government,” said e.Republic CEO Cathilea Robinett. “In 2026, we’re seeing innovation increasingly centered on practical applications of AI, stronger cyber and operational resilience, and solutions that help government build and sustain its workforce. From emerging startups to established public companies, the GovTech 100 reflects a market gaining momentum by solving real problems and setting the pace for what’s next in public-sector innovation.”Now in its second decade, the GovTech 100 continues to track how government’s technology priorities are evolving. After years of investment in foundational capabilities such as policies, safeguards, and governance, agencies are now focused on applying those frameworks across core operations.The companies recognized this year reflect a maturing gov tech market that is focused on scale, reliability, and measurable impact. They are demonstrating how data, automation, AI, cybersecurity, and core digital systems can augment public servants, automate high-volume processes, improve service delivery, and strengthen operational resilience, with an emphasis on accountability, governance, and public trust.“The conversation in government has shifted,” said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic. “AI has fueled an explosion of new entrants and is now foundational to many solutions in the market. What sets this year’s GovTech 100 apart is the demonstrated commitment to state and local government, meaningful traction with customers, and the consistency required to support agencies at scale, which goes beyond pilots or short-term trends.”A Market Built for Staying PowerThe 2026 GovTech 100 highlights an ecosystem with the depth, experience, and investment needed to support government over the long term.By the Numbers — 2026 GovTech 100:* $11.1 billion in total funding raised* 292 funding rounds* 589 unique investors* 8 publicly traded companies* 8,092 patents filed* 273 acquisitions completed* 18 years, 10 months average company ageTogether, these figures point to a market defined by durability, scale, and continued innovation.New to the 2026 GovTech 100Eight companies join the GovTech 100 for the first time this year, reflecting continued innovation across AI, public safety, infrastructure, identity, and service delivery:* DarwinAI* ForceMetrics* Gravity* Just Appraised* Klir* Peregrine* Plum Identity* Via TransportationShaping the Next Phase of Government InnovationAligned with Government Technology’s vision for public-sector innovation, the 2026 GovTech 100 highlights companies helping governments design services around human outcomes, use data as a strategic asset, build trust through transparency, and invest in the workforce capacity required to innovate.As public institutions place greater emphasis on data-informed decision-making, the companies recognized this year are helping enable more adaptive, responsive, and resilient government operations.The full list of the 2026 GovTech 100, along with in-depth analysis of market trends shaping the year ahead, is available at www.govtech.com/100 We look forward to celebrating the achievements of this year’s GovTech 100 throughout 2026, including new opportunities to highlight their impact as well as that of the broader government technology ecosystem.About Government TechnologyGovernment Technology is the premier information platform on the smart use of technology in state and local government. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, LLC, the nation’s leading data, media and events company dedicated exclusively to state and local government and education.

