Areeb Capital and Vemi Sign an Agreement to Enhance Real Estate Investment Channels Between Saudi Arabia and UK

UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Areeb Capital, one of the leading real estate fund management companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vemi Ventures, a London-based banking group company, in a strategic move aimed at exploring collaboration opportunities to develop cross-border real estate investment channels. The partnership will enable Vemi’s clients to access the Saudi real estate market, including high-quality projects in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The agreement was signed at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh.The collaboration will focus on developing innovative investment solutions that strengthen the linkage between the financial and real estate markets of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, through the creation of jointly structured investment products. These initiatives will capitalize on the rapid growth of the Saudi real estate sector, driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and diversifying national income sources.Vemi is currently working on building and deploying a global ethical digital banking platform powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. Starting from the United Kingdom, Vemi aims to take its banking expertise and technology to several key Muslim-majority markets as part of its plans for rapid expansion. In parallel, Areeb Capital brings extensive experience and a strong track record in managing and developing real estate funds within Saudi Arabia, along with advanced capabilities in structuring investment opportunities in line with the highest professional and regulatory standards.Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will partner and cooperate on broadening the range of investment opportunities available to international investors and support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s institutional real estate investment ecosystem.This matches strong demand by UK and international investors, including retail investors, for exposure to Saudi real estate. This market, which is witnessing significant expansion in large-scale development projects, is supported by an attractive regulatory environment and has undergone legislative reforms that enhance transparency and investor protection.The collaboration reflects both parties’ commitment to building a long-term strategic partnership that contributes to strengthening investment flows between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global hub for real estate and ethical financial investment.

