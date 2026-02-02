Pompe Alliance to Attend 22nd Annual WORLD Symposium 2026 and highlight collaboration with Mental Health for Rare

Pompe Alliance heads to WORLD Symposium 2026 to highlight new Mental Health for Rare therapist training program to close Pompe mental health care gaps.

Mental health has been a missing part of Pompe care for too long. This program helps ensure patients and families can access therapists who truly understand their journey.” — Heather Shorten, MSW, LSW

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pompe Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to improving mental well-being for individuals living with rare diseases and their families, today announced it will attend the 22nd Annual WORLD Symposium 2026, held February 2-6, 2026 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.At WORLD Symposium 2026, Heather Shorten, MSW, LSW - Founder and Executive Director of Pompe Alliance - will highlight the newly developed Pompe Therapist Training Program for therapists who currently work with, or want to work with, Pompe disease patients and/or caregivers.Key facts driving the programRare diseases collectively affect an estimated 25-30 million people in the United States, underscoring the scale of rare disease impact across communities.Research conducted by Mental Health For Rare (MHFR) found that Pompe community members face a 2.5X higher mental health burdenIn MHFR's published poster findings , only 19% of respondents reported being recommended a mental health professional at diagnosis, a gap the new training will address by increasing the number of therapists trained to work with Pompe patients and caregivers.About the Pompe Therapist TrainingThe Pompe Therapist Training is part of MHFR's Rare Therapist Program, which develops disease-specific continuing education and training in collaboration with rare disease advocacy organizations.Intended audience includes:- Therapists (and therapists-in-training) seeking to support the Pompe community- Care circle members (family and caregivers)- Industry and community team members working with Pompe patients and caregiversHow to sign up to the Pompe Therapist training programProgram information and the Pompe mental health research poster are available on MHFR's Pompe page Program support: the MHFR Pompe initiative recognizes support from sponsors including Amicus Therapeutics, Astellas, and AskBio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.