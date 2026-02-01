Dr. Frank Licari selected as Top Academic Leader of the Decade by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Frank Licari at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frank Licari, Dean at Roseman University of Health Sciences, was recently selected as Top Academic Leader of the Decade for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith four decades in the industry, Dr. Licari has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Licari is the Dean at Roseman University of Health Sciences for over 12 years. Prior to his role at Roseman, he was Associate Dean at Midwestern College of Dental Medicine – Illinois and Executive Associate Dean at University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to dentistry, leadership, management, public speaking, higher education, research, policy, community outreach, and grant writing.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr.. Licari earned his B.S. at Loyola University Chicago. In 1986, he completed his DDS at The University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry. After his degree in Dentistry, he earned a Master of Public Health in Health Resource Management as well as a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from the University of Illinois Chicago.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Licari has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Academic Leader of the Decade for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Licari for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Licari attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he is looking forward to continuing his work as Dean.For more information please visit: https://www.roseman.edu/research-faculty/directory/frank-licari-bs-mba-mph- dds/About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

