Frederick Fisher Jewelers Opens Glendale Location, Celebrates With Valentine’s Giveaway

A Legacy of Exceptional Craftsmanship Comes to the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frederick Fisher Jewelers , a family-owned fine jewelry brand known for exceptional craftsmanship, integrity, and enduring design, is proud to announce the soft opening of its newest location in Glendale, Arizona, serving the West Valley community.The Glendale showroom represents a thoughtful expansion for the Arizona-rooted jeweler, extending its signature concierge-style experience to West Valley communities. Long recognized for its in-house expertise and deeply personal approach, Frederick Fisher Jewelers has built a loyal following by helping customers mark life’s most meaningful moments.“We’ve always believed jewelry should feel personal,” said Ryan Terhaar. “Opening in Glendale allows us to build new relationships while staying true to the values that have guided us for generations: trust, craftsmanship, and care.”To celebrate the soft opening and the Valentine’s season, Frederick Fisher Jewelers Glendale will host a limited-time Valentine’s Giveaway from February 2 through February 6. Designed to align with one of the most meaningful gifting moments of the year, the giveaway will award two winners with $500 Frederick Fisher Jewelers gift cards. To participate, customers are invited to find “something to love” this Valentine’s Day by liking the giveaway post on Instagram and tagging someone they love or appreciate. Bonus entries will be accepted for those who share the post to their Instagram Story and tag Frederick Fisher Jewelers ( @GlendaleJewelers ).The Valentine’s activation is just the beginning. While the February opening is intentionally intimate, Frederick Fisher Jewelers is already planning a larger grand opening celebration later this spring, which will bring together clients, community members, and local partners for an elevated in-store experience.Unlike national chains or big-box retailers, Frederick Fisher Jewelers remains proudly locally owned, with deep Arizona roots and a hands-on approach to quality. Every piece reflects a commitment to fine materials, trusted expertise, and a no-pressure environment where relationships come first.For more information, follow Frederick Fisher Jewelers Glendale on Instagram @GlendaleJewelers or visit www.ffjewelers.com/glendale About Frederick Fisher JewelersFounded in 1980, Frederick Fisher Jewelers is Flagstaff’s locally owned, family-operated jeweler, now expanding its legacy to the West Valley through its Glendale location. They are known for their personalized service, expert craftsmanship, and commitment to treating every customer like family. From custom designs to repairs and appraisals, Frederick Fisher Jewelers helps customers celebrate life’s most meaningful milestones with care and integrity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.