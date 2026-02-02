LINDABURY MOVES HEADQUARTERS TO NEW 17,000 SQ. FT. OFFICE IN NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ

430 Mountian Ave New Providence NJ

Firm’s Strategic Relocation Features Modern, Technology-Focused Design to Maximize Client Service and Collaboration

The flexible work areas and expanded conference rooms directly support how our attorneys and clients work today, strengthening our ability to collaborate and deliver high-quality counsel.” — Monica Vir

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindabury is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, modern office at 430 Mountain Avenue, New Providence, New Jersey. The firm’s move marks a strategic investment in long-term growth and maximizing client service capabilities. Lindabury previously maintained its headquarters on Cardinal Drive in Westfield since 1989.The new 17,000 square foot, Class A workspace was custom-designed to support the contemporary legal profession, emphasizing flexibility, collaboration, and efficiency. The redesign includes adaptable work areas, robust videoconferencing capabilities, digital library resources, and upgraded infrastructure to support attorney training and professional development. Multiple conference rooms were intentionally built to accommodate arbitrations, mediations, and client meetings.“This move reflects Lindabury’s commitment to both our clients and our legal team,” said Eric Levine , President. “Our new headquarters provides the flexibility, efficiency, and technology needed today, positioning us for continued success while delivering the responsive and thoughtful service our clients expect.”The relocation was secured and executed through partnerships with broker JLL, architects Studio 1200, Seventy-Four Construction, BFI Furniture and Alliance Telecommunications.Lindabury’s new headquarters also includes several amenities designed to elevate the workplace experience, such as an on-site café and gym facility, ample parking, and easy access from major highways for client convenience. Monica Vir , Executive Vice President, noted that the space was designed with intention: “The flexible work areas and expanded conference rooms directly support how our attorneys and clients work today, strengthening our ability to collaborate and deliver high-quality counsel.”Lindabury has proudly served businesses, individuals, and institutions in Union County and throughout New Jersey for more than 70 years. The relocation represents a strategic investment in the firm’s future, reinforcing its mission to deliver positive results through quality work, professional integrity, and timely service for decades to come.New Address:430 Mountain Avenue#300New Providence, NJ J 07974Contact Information: All current phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.ABOUT LINDABURYLindabury is a mid-sized, full-service law firm with offices in New Providence, Tinton Falls, New York City and Newtown Pennsylvania. The firm provides a broad range of legal services to businesses and individuals, including litigation, labor and employment, corporate and business, commercial real estate, trusts and estates, and divorce and family law.

Lindabury's New Providence Headquarters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.