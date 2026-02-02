Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem Platform Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc The Substance Use Disorder Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Substance Use Disorder Foundation (SUDF.us) today released details of a formal letter submitted to Donald J. Trump, outlining how the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem represents the only known recovery infrastructure that fully meets—and in several areas exceeds—the objectives set forth in the President’s executive order establishing the Great American Recovery Initiative.The letter, authored by Dan Francis, CEO of Orbiit Services Inc., positions Orbiit not as a pilot program or short-term intervention, but as a national-scale, chronic-care recovery infrastructure capable of sustaining long-term outcomes across clinical, community, workforce, and family systems.“What the President outlined requires more than compassion—it requires infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for the Substance Use Disorder Foundation. “After extensive policy review, we are not aware of another existing model that simultaneously delivers continuous recovery engagement, early relapse-risk detection, hierarchical data governance, and full regulatory compliance at a national scale. Orbiit does all of these today.”Built for Chronic Care, Not Episodic TreatmentAccording to the letter, the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem was designed from inception to address substance use disorder as a chronic condition rather than an episodic event. Unlike traditional models that rely on periodic appointments or time-limited programs, Orbiit surrounds participants with a persistent recovery environment that operates daily, in real life, beyond the walls of clinics or facilities.Participants engage in guided recovery programming, structured accountability, and real-time feedback through a secure AI-managed platform. Recovery is integrated into routine decision-making, relationships, and responsibilities—transforming it from something people “attend” into something they actively live.Detecting Drift Toward Relapse—Before It HappensA defining capability highlighted in the letter is Orbiit’s ability to identify behavioral and engagement “drift” days in advance of relapse. The platform aggregates participation data, behavioral indicators, and engagement metrics into a unified system that supports earlier, more informed intervention. The Recovery Ecosystem follows a human-in-the-loop model: technology identifies early warning signs, but every intervention is initiated by a qualified care provider or approved support person.Importantly, SUDF notes that Orbiit’s data use is not extractive or punitive. Instead, it is purpose-built to reinforce accountability, support positive behavior, and mobilize timely responses when disengagement begins—precisely aligning with the proactive mandate of the Great American Recovery Initiative.Coordinated Oversight Without Sacrificing PrivacyThe letter emphasizes Orbiit’s hierarchical data-access model as a critical differentiator. Licensed clinicians , peer specialists, family members, employers, and faith-based supports each receive role-appropriate visibility—no more, no less. This structure enables true coordination without compromising privacy or placing the entire burden of recovery on any single provider.“This solves a longstanding policy failure,” the SUDF spokesperson added. “For the first time, recovery can be coordinated without becoming chaotic, invasive, or fragmented.”Ethical, Regulatory, and Policy AlignmentThe Substance Use Disorder Foundation confirmed that Orbiit aligns with the Digital Recovery Standard (DRS) developed by SUDF, which establishes rigorous expectations for ethical governance, data security, and responsible information sharing. The platform demonstrates compliance with HIPAA, 42 CFR Part 2, and applicable state regulations through documented audit and oversight—ensuring that innovation does not outpace trust or legal protections.Translating Federal Intent Into Daily PracticePresident Trump’s executive order calls for recovery solutions that are proactive, coordinated, accountable, and scalable. SUDF states that Orbiit is currently the only one operationalizing all of those requirements simultaneously.“Policy declarations are important,” the Foundation concluded, “but recovery happens in daily decisions, daily behaviors, and daily support. Orbiit is the only known system that translates federal intent into lived, measurable recovery at scale.”About the Substance Use Disorder FoundationThe Substance Use Disorder Foundation (SUDF) is a national policy and standards organization focused on advancing ethical, effective, and scalable solutions for substance use disorder recovery. SUDF develops regulatory frameworks, digital standards, and policy guidance to support long-term recovery outcomes across healthcare, community, and workforce systems.Related Resources:recoveryecosystem.airecoveryecosystem.ai/demorecoveryecosystem.ai/faithrecoveryecosystem.ai/cliniciansrecoveryecosystem.ai/hopelincsudf.usMedia Contact:Substance Use Disorder Foundation

