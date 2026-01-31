Christopher Carter selected as Top Tech CEO of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Christopher Carter at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Carter, Visionary Founder of Approyo, was recently selected as Top Tech CEO of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With close to three decades in the industry, Mr. Carter has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Carter is revolutionizing how businesses establish meaningful relationships that drive better outcomes. He is exploring the power of data, AI and chatbots to provide cutting-edge cloud solutions for SAP customers. With his innovative leadership and commitment to excellence, Christopher is a true trailblazer in the technology industry. As Chairman and CEO of Approyo, Inc. Mr. Carter drives innovation and growth for his global company. He provides full SAP service technology with extensive capabilities in hosting and managing services, upgrades, and migration of its clients, running any AP-supported core functionality. With more than a thousand SAP environments under management around the planet, Approyo supports businesses from production to landscapes to migrations onto SAP S/4 HANA. As an SAP partner, Approyo offers its solutions as a service to its clients and partners across the planet. While many Managed Service Providers are likely to provide several forms of ERP systems to expand their services portfolio, Approyo only deals with systems related to SAP directly. While the organization offers integrative services with several other ERP providers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, etc., Approyo's primary focus is still on SAP.Mr. Carter is also a co-founder of Impala Ventures. This investment firm supports startups and entrepreneurs in the IT sector. He is committed to building a culture of excellence, collaboration, and customer satisfaction at Approyo and beyond.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to AI, technology, tech trends, digital transformation, business development, management, organization, and leadership.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Carter graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Carter has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top Tech CEO of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Carter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Carter attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he is looking forward to continue expanding his business.For more information please visit: www.approyo.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

