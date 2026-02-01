KFSHRC Launches the Middle East’s First Neuro-Oncology Conference 2026 in Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) today inaugurated the Middle East’s first Neuro-Oncology Conference 2026 in Riyadh, held at the King Salman Conference Hall. The conference aims to highlight the latest scientific and clinical advances in the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous system tumors, while strengthening the integration of research and clinical practice to enhance outcomes in specialized care.The conference brings together leading medical and research figures, along with local and international experts. Its scientific program covers advanced topics including state-of-the-art medical imaging, genetic and molecular tumor classification, precision medicine applications, and the latest therapeutic approaches for patients with central nervous system tumors, within a collaborative framework that supports knowledge exchange and the advancement of clinical practice.A key focus of the conference is the multidisciplinary approach to neuro-oncology care, emphasizing the early integration of supportive and palliative care and the development of comprehensive treatment models that address medical, human, and cultural considerations together.The event reflects KFSHRC’s leading role in advancing specialized healthcare and applied clinical research, underscoring its commitment to medical innovation and to building a robust knowledge ecosystem that elevates neuro-oncology care at both regional and global levels.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.