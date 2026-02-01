International Conference for Genomic Medicine 2026 Bridges Scientific Research and Clinical Practice

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) reaffirmed its commitment to advancing specialized healthcare by hosting the International Conference for Genomic Medicine 2026, a high-level scientific platform focused on translating cutting-edge research into real-world clinical impact.The conference explored how artificial intelligence and multi-omics technologies can connect discovery science with clinical application, strengthening diagnosis, treatment pathways, and precision medicine. More than 250 specialists and researchers from Saudi Arabia and abroad took part in the event.Across the program, speakers highlighted how advanced genomic approaches and AI-enabled analytics are transforming the interpretation of complex biological data and deepening understanding of disease mechanisms, supporting more accurate diagnoses and accelerating targeted therapies. The agenda featured over 21 local and international experts from leading healthcare and academic institutions.Key themes included multi-omics integration, big health data management, and digital tools that support clinical decision-making. Participants reviewed more than 80 scientific abstracts, with selected submissions presented as oral talks and research posters, reflecting the breadth of ongoing research in the field.Designed for researchers, clinicians, data specialists, policymakers, and graduate students, the conference provided an interactive, multidisciplinary space for knowledge exchange. It also offered continuing medical education (CME) credits for eligible attendees, aligning with global advances in genomics and precision medicine.Through this conference, KFSHRC continues to strengthen an integrated ecosystem for research and education, converting scientific knowledge into practical, patient-centered outcomes and supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions for innovation-driven healthcare under Saudi Vision 2030.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

