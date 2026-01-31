Dr. Shilpa Bhandi selected as Top Innovative Academic Leader in Dental Education by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Shilpa Bhandi at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shilpa Bhandi, Associate Professor at Roseman University of Health Sciences, was recently selected as Top Innovative Academic Leader in Dental Education for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Bhandi has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Bhandi is an Associate Professor at College of Dental Medicine, Roseman University of Health Sciences. Her academic experience of more than a decade has prepared her to be an effective academic faculty and a researcher. She has been a supervisor for both undergraduate and post-graduate students and has held the position of Assistant Professor at Jazan University from 2016 to 2022. She holds a distinguished visiting professor position at the Department of Cariology, Saveetha Dental College & Hospitals, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Saveetha University, Chennai, India.Dr. Bhandi is an expert in Endodontic research, especially related to regenerative dentistry based on dental stem cells as credited by several publications in impact factor journals. Dr. Bhandi’s research publications have received over 4400 citations. She recently coauthored a book chapter titled “Illicit and Recreational Drug Abuse and Oral Health,” published in Lifestyle in Oral Health and Disease: A Comprehensive Guide for Oral Health Care Providers (Springer Nature). Her specific research interest is in oral tissue derived stem cells and its application in Regenerative Dentistry, Dental Biomaterials, and Endodontic techniques. She also teaches the following courses: Operative Dentistry, Endodontics, Regenerative Dentistry, Biomaterials, Research and Publishing.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to teaching, leadership, education, research and design, public speaking, course creation, and dentistry.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Bhandi received her BDS in Dental Surgery from KLE’S Institute of Dental Sciences, Belgaum, Karnataka, India and her Master’s in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics from the Bapuji Dental College & Hospital, Davangere, Karnataka, India. She also has the following affiliations: Fellow of International College of Dentists, Fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, Life Member of Indian Dental Association, Life member of Indian Endodontic Society, Life member of Federation of Operative Dentistry India, Member of IADR, and Member of International Association of General Dentistry.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Bhandi has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Innovative Leader in Dental Education for 2026.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Bhandi volunteered her time to supervise public health camps providing care in rural areas at Al Ardah, Jazan Province Dental health camp where she delivered preventative dental care, educated patients on dental health and oral hygiene practices (brushing and flossing techniques, etc.), performed restorative treatments and dental health screenings.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Bhandi for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Bhandi attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she travels and spends time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing her research and teaching.For more information please visit: https://www.roseman.edu/research-faculty/directory/shilpa-bhandi-bds-mds-conservative-dentistry-and-endodontics/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

