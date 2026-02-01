NUTTHA GOUTIER SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Nuttha Goutier at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and selective vetting process, has selected Nuttha Goutier as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with IAOTP is a significant honor. Only a select group of women are chosen each year based on professional longevity, leadership impact, academic and industry achievements, and meaningful contributions to their communities. These honorees are recognized not only for personal success, but for their ability to empower others through compassion, innovation, and purpose. Nuttha Goutier will be honored at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami stated, “We are honored to welcome Nuttha Goutier into the IAOTP family. She exemplifies visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her accomplishments reflect a deep commitment to empowering women and building purpose driven organizations.”With more than twenty years of experience in the wellness and franchise industries, Nuttha Goutier is a respected entrepreneur, cultural ambassador, and heart led leader whose journey reflects resilience, belief, and long term vision. Born and raised in Thailand, Nuttha developed a deep appreciation for Thai culture, community, and holistic living at an early age. These early influences continue to shape her leadership philosophy and her commitment to building businesses rooted in care, balance, and human connection.She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sabai Thai Spa, a Thai inspired wellness brand that blends traditional Thai healing wisdom with modern spa operations. What began as a single location has grown into one of Canada’s most recognized spa brands, supported by a strong franchise model and a clear mission to make wellness accessible, consistent, and culturally respectful across communities.Under Nuttha’s leadership, Sabai Thai Spa has evolved into a multi location, award winning wellness brand grounded in intention, simplicity, and balance. Central to the Sabai experience is its Five Senses philosophy, designed to create a feeling of renewal, rejuvenation, and deep relaxation for every guest.Each Sabai Thai Spa location is intentionally designed to engage sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste in a refined and thoughtful way. Sight is addressed through calming design, natural textures, and Thai inspired aesthetics that gently transport guests to Thailand, creating an immediate sense of ease. Sound is curated with gentle, grounding music, while smell is introduced through subtle aromatherapy and Thai herbal notes that encourage relaxation without overwhelming the senses.Touch, the heart of the Sabai experience, is delivered through highly trained therapists who honor traditional Thai techniques while adapting each treatment to individual needs, supporting both rejuvenation and restoration. Taste completes the journey through simple offerings such as warm herbal tea, reinforcing a relaxed and grounded sense of care.This Five Senses approach reflects Nuttha’s belief that true wellness is experiential and human centered. Sabai Thai Spa offers more than treatments alone. Each visit becomes a moment of pause, renewal, and restoration, rooted in Thai cultural wisdom and supported by modern systems that allow the brand to grow without losing its soul.As Founder, CEO, and Franchisor, Nuttha oversees brand strategy, franchise development, operations, and long term growth. She is deeply involved in mentoring franchise partners, developing leadership teams, and ensuring that every location reflects the same standards of service, culture, and guest experience. Her approach to franchising emphasizes partnership, integrity, and sustainable growth rather than rapid expansion.Beyond her work with Sabai Thai Spa, Nuttha is also the Founder of the Thai Association Canada, an organization created to celebrate Thai heritage, strengthen community connections, and support Thai professionals and entrepreneurs nationwide. Through this work, she continues to champion cultural pride, diversity, and opportunities for women and immigrant business owners.Nuttha’s professional expertise includes franchise development, business growth strategy, leadership and team building, brand storytelling, wellness operations, guest experience design, and cross cultural management. She holds the Certified Franchise Executive designation and is a proud member of the Canadian Franchise Association, reinforcing her commitment to ethical franchising and long term value creation.Throughout her career, Nuttha Goutier has received numerous international awards and recognitions for her leadership and impact. In addition to her current honor as Empowered Woman of the Year, she has previously been recognized as Top Franchiser of the Year in Thai Wellness and Healing. This year, she is also being considered for a feature in TIP Magazine, further highlighting her influence in the global wellness and franchise space.In addition to leading Sabai Thai Spa, Nuttha is a sought after speaker, author, and podcast guest. She is known for her authentic storytelling and grounded insights on leadership, belief driven growth, and building businesses with heart. Her message consistently emphasizes perseverance, balance, and the power of believing in people.Reflecting on her journey, Nuttha attributes her success to discipline, gratitude, and the mentors who supported her along the way. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and spending meaningful time with her family. Looking ahead, she remains committed to inspiring others to pursue their purpose fearlessly and to embrace wellness as a way of life. At the core of her philosophy is a belief that true wellness begins with balance of body, mind, and spirit, and that leadership grounded in kindness creates lasting impact.For more information, please visit www.sabaithai.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that recognizes the world’s most distinguished professionals across a wide range of industries. Membership is by invitation only and extended following a rigorous nomination and interview process.IAOTP provides its members with opportunities for collaboration, visibility, and thought leadership through keynote speaking engagements, media features, and global networking platforms. IAOTP remains one of the most respected professional recognition organizations worldwide.For more information on IAOTP, please visit www.iaotp.com

