Industry Analyst

Why Boeing invested $10.3 Million in wireless power company Solace Power

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has announced a $10.3 million investment in Solace Power, a company specializing in wireless power technology.” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry analyst Jeff Kagan offers insight into Boeing’s $10.3 million investment in wireless power technology company Solace Power Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst and Columnist covering wireless, 5G, AI, telecom, and emerging technology trends. This commentary may be used by the media in coverage of this announcement, attributed to Jeff Kagan.Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has announced a $10.3 million investment in Solace Power, a company specializing in wireless power technology.“This represents an opportunity for Boeing to invest in a company operating in a new and emerging space that could radically change the world of wireless power,” said Kagan.Solace Power Inc. develops and manufactures wireless power solutions for a wide range of applications across multiple industries.“Solace Power has said it plans to open a new production facility, which I understand could double its workforce during 2026,” Kagan said. “That is the kind of growth I continue to expect from the company as it expands into additional industries and sectors.”Solace Power has developed core technology applicable across multiple market verticals, including automotive and telecommunications.“This positions Solace Power to continue expanding into new markets, both within and beyond automotive and telecommunications,” Kagan said.“Solace Power is a global leader in wireless power technology,” he added. “Boeing’s investment underscores the value and potential of Solace Power’s technology.”About Jeff KaganFor more information about Kagan, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google News or Google All.Jeff Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees. He has also been quoted in thousands of news stories across a wide range of media outlets.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing: “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based industry analyst, columnist, consultant, influencer, and keynote speaker. Over 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.Contact InformationJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.